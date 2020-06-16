Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cuban doctors may stay longer in Mexico if coronavirus cases keep rising

Hundreds of Cuban doctors and nurses who were sent to Mexico City to help respond to the coronavirus pandemic could stay longer if cases keep rising, a senior government official said. In May, 585 healthcare workers from the island nation arrived in Mexico City, epicenter of the pandemic in Mexico.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 01:04 IST
Cuban doctors may stay longer in Mexico if coronavirus cases keep rising

Hundreds of Cuban doctors and nurses who were sent to Mexico City to help respond to the coronavirus pandemic could stay longer if cases keep rising, a senior government official said.

In May, 585 healthcare workers from the island nation arrived in Mexico City, epicenter of the pandemic in Mexico. It marked one of the largest medical crews that Cuba, which dispatches doctors around the world, has sent to tackle the pandemic. Mexico City Health Minister Oliva Lopez said the Health Institute for Wellbeing (Insabi) is paying the Cuban health ministry 135 million pesos ($6.03 million).

The agreement was designed to end July 31, "but with the possibility of extension," Lopez said in an interview on Friday. "We must deeply consider the dynamics of the epidemic." Biomedical engineers and epidemiologists have also been deployed, she said.

Mexico City has almost 37,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, about 25% of the national total. Mexican health officials have said the country is short about 6,600 doctors and 23,000 nurses to properly respond to the pandemic. Despite having hired more than 2,000 doctors and nurses, Mexico City still does not have enough health personnel, Lopez said.

Cuba has agreements with almost 70 countries to send doctors and other medical professionals. Few details about the deals are known, but under an agreement with Brazil that was in place through 2018, the Cuban government kept 80% of what it charged for each doctor, according to Brazilian health officials.

United Nations officials said in November that the conditions under which Cuban doctors work could be considered "forced labor". But Lopez defended the use of Cuban health care workers. "I have seen the criticism (of the Cuban program), but the role they play in the city is fundamental," she said.

($1 = 22.3768 Mexican pesos)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition cut from U.N. blacklist of warring parties killing children

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday removed a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition from a United Nations blacklist, several years after it was first named and shamed for killing and injuring children in Yemen. The coalition kil...

Most new cases in Italy are in northern region

The region in northern Italy where the countrys COVID-19 outbreak began in February accounted for some 85 percent of new cases in the 24-hour period ending on Monday. According to data from the Health Ministry, Lombardy region registered 25...

Defying Trump, Iran aims to keep offloading gasoline glut to Venezuela

Iran could send two to three cargoes a month in regular gasoline sales to ally Venezuela, sources say, helping offload domestic oversupply but risking retaliation from U.S. President Donald Trump who has sanctions on both nations. Iran has ...

Atlanta mayor says to order police to de-escalate, intervene

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms on Monday said she would issue orders requiring police officers to de-escalate situations and imposing a duty to intervene when officers see another officer using force excessively.Bottoms told a media briefing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020