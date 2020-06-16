Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ confirms two new cases ending coronavirus free run

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had warned that new cases may come up in the future as New Zealanders return home, and some others were allowed in under special conditions. The two new cases were women aged in their 30s and 40s who visited a dying parent in Wellington, the director general of health said in a news conference.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 16-06-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 10:54 IST
NZ confirms two new cases ending coronavirus free run
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand said on Tuesday that it has two new cases of the coronavirus, both related to recent travel from the UK, ending a 24-day streak of no new infections in the country.

The new infections are a set back to New Zealand, which lifted all social and economic restrictions except border controls last week, declaring it had no new or active cases of the coronavirus, one of the first countries in the world to return to pre-pandemic normality. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had warned that new cases may come up in the future as New Zealanders return home, and some others were allowed in under special conditions.

The two new cases were women aged in their 30s and 40s who visited a dying parent in Wellington, the director-general of health said in a news conference. Both women arrived in New Zealand on June 7 from the UK, via Doha and Brisbane, and we're in an isolation facility in Auckland. They were given special permission to leave the facility to visit the dying parent in Wellington. Both are self-isolating now, Ashley Bloomfield said.

This takes the total number of cases recorded in the country to 1,506 cases, deaths from the disease remain at 22. New Zealand's 5 million people emerged from the pandemic while big economies such as Brazil, Britain, India, and the United States continue to grapple with the spread of the virus.

This was largely due to strict restrictions in which most businesses were shut and everyone except essential workers had to stay home. Ardern has been wary of saying the country was 'COVID-free' as the global pandemic raged around the world and new cases were likely to come to the country.

"I don't want New Zealanders to believe that the battle is over when it is not," she said earlier this week.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Americans 'selfish' to go ahead with U.S. Open - Kyrgios

Australian Nick Kyrgios says the United States Tennis Association is being selfish by pressing ahead with the U.S. Open on its original dates from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. Multiple media reports on Monday said the USTA would confirm the Grand S...

Deepti Naval opens up about fighting depression, suicidal thoughts

In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajputs death, veteran actor Deepti Naval has opened up about her struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts in the early 90sNawal shared a poem that she wrote during her struggle with depression on her Face...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global cases of the novel coronavirus reached over 8 million on Monday, as infections surged in Latin America, while the United States and China grappled with fresh outbreaks.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 8.04 million people have been rep...

Delhi's local health minister in hospital as infections surge in India

The health minister in Delhis state government checked into the hospital with high fever and was being tested for coronavirus on Tuesday as India reported more than 10,500 new infections that are threatening to overwhelm hospitals.India has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020