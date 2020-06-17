Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahead of Trump rally in Tulsa, new coronavirus cases set records in Oklahoma

New coronavirus cases in Oklahoma increased by a record amount just days ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, the biggest event in the country since pandemic restrictions were imposed in March.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:58 IST
Ahead of Trump rally in Tulsa, new coronavirus cases set records in Oklahoma
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

New coronavirus cases in Oklahoma increased by a record amount just days ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, the biggest event in the country since pandemic restrictions were imposed in March. After nationwide cases trended downward for several weeks, the numbers are rising - sharply in about half a dozen states, according to a Reuters analysis.

In addition to Oklahoma, Florida reported over 2,600 new cases on Wednesday and Arizona more than 1,800 - the second-highest daily increase for both states. A day earlier, six states reported record increases in cases, including Texas, Nevada and Oregon. Trump's campaign advisers believe his first rally in three months on Saturday night at an indoor arena will rejuvenate his base at a time when a string of national and state opinion polls have shown the president falling behind Democratic rival Joe Biden.

"Ultimately, the president doesn't ask for permission before he" goes to places, said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt during a briefing on Wednesday. "So we found out that president was coming, so we are going to make sure it's the best and as safe as possible." Oklahoma health officials are urging anyone attending the rally to get tested for the coronavirus before arriving and then to self-isolate following the event and get tested again. The health commissioner urged those over 65 or at higher risk of coronavirus-related complications to stay home.

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said officials were considering other, possibly outdoor, venues for the Tulsa event. Pence pushed back against talk of a second wave of infections, citing increased testing. HOSPITALS FILLING

In most of the states where cases are spiking, COVID-19 hospitalizations are also rising or at record highs. Unlike spikes reported in new infections, rising hospitalizations cannot simply be attributed to increased testing. In Arizona, 83% of intensive care beds are occupied, a record high, according to a state website https://azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/covid-19/dashboards/index.php.

In Florida, some of the increase has been linked to reopened bars, where people anxious to get out after months of seclusion crowded together indoors, making for easy virus transmission. Texas has also pointed to bars as one cause of its current outbreak. In Oregon, over 200 new cases are tied to events at a single church.

In New York, which had been the epicenter and hardest hit of the U.S. epidemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo touted his state's success story on Wednesday. "We once again have demonstrated that we've gone from the worst infection rate in the country to the best infection rate in the country," Cuomo said at his daily briefing.

More than 2.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in the United States and over 116,000 have died from COVID-19, by far the most in the world. (Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser for a Reuters interactive)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

McDermott: Fromm has apologized to team, more work to do

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott commended Jake Fromm for his initial response after texts surfaced earlier this month of the rookie quarterback suggesting guns should be priced to a point where only elite white people can afford them. Wh...

Honduras president, first lady test positive for COVID-19

Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernndez and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, the Central American leader said late Tuesday in a television message. Hernndez said that over the weekend he began feeling some discomfort and on Tues...

Azeris stuck at Russian border clash with riot police, witnesses say

Russian riot police have clashed with a group of Azeris who were trying to cross into Azerbaijan after being stuck in Russia for weeks because of coronavirus restrictions, witnesses said. The frontier was closed in March after both countrie...

Republican Sen. Scott unveils police reforms, Democrats push for broader changes

U.S. Senate Republicans unveiled a law enforcement reform bill on Wednesday as a rival to more sweeping Democratic legislation, as Congress sought to curb racial discrimination and police abuses three weeks after the death of George Floyd. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020