England's COVID-19 test and trace system identifies 45,000 contacts in second week

The number of contacts of positive COVID-19 cases identified by England's test and trace system increased to 44,895 in its second week, Britain's health ministry said on Thursday. The government's test and trace system is seen as key to helping to monitor the spread of the new coronavirus and ease lockdown measures.

The Department of Health said that 5,949 people who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) had their case transferred to the contact tracing system in its second week of operation. It said that 44,895 contacts were identified, up from nearly 32,000 last week. Of those identified in the second week, 40,690 people, were reached and advised to self-isolate.