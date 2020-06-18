Left Menu
Development News Edition

England's COVID-19 test and trace system identifies 45,000 contacts in second week

The number of contacts of positive COVID-19 cases identified by England's test and trace system increased to 44,895 in its second week, Britain's health ministry said on Thursday. It said that 44,895 contacts were identified, up from nearly 32,000 last week.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:50 IST
England's COVID-19 test and trace system identifies 45,000 contacts in second week

The number of contacts of positive COVID-19 cases identified by England's test and trace system increased to 44,895 in its second week, Britain's health ministry said on Thursday. The government's test and trace system is seen as key to helping to monitor the spread of the new coronavirus and ease lockdown measures.

The Department of Health said that 5,949 people who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) had their case transferred to the contact tracing system in its second week of operation. It said that 44,895 contacts were identified, up from nearly 32,000 last week. Of those identified in the second week, 40,690 people, were reached and advised to self-isolate.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Who's in charge at Nissan? COO's allies push to give him shared CEO role – sources

Nissans chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta helped engineer the troubled automakers latest turnaround plan. Now his allies are pressing the board to promote him to co-CEO to drive the new strategy, said four people with direct knowledge. ...

COVID-19 patients without disease symptoms may have weaker immune response: Study

COVID-19 patients who do not show any symptoms of the disease may have a weaker immune response to the virus, according to a new study which highlights the risks of using immunity passports to certify that a person has recovered from COVID-...

Soccer-Six battle to beat drop in eerie relegation scrap

This seasons Premier League survival scrap will not feature TV cutaways of fans chewing fingernails, checking scores on their phones or, when all hope has gone, bursting into tears.This time the annual beat the drop contest will be played o...

UNDP calls on SMMEs to apply for funding to manufacture face masks

The United Nations Development Programme UNDP in partnership with the South African Local Government Association SALGA have called on eligible Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises SMMEs to apply for funding to manufacture fabric face masks.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020