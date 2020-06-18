Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK food producer temporarily shuts Welsh poultry plant after COVID-19 outbreak

There have been a series of COVID-19 outbreaks at meat processing plants across Europe and the Americas. An outbreak at an abattoir in northern Germany prompted one of Germany's largest meat processors, Toennies, to stop slaughtering on Wednesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-06-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 21:32 IST
UK food producer temporarily shuts Welsh poultry plant after COVID-19 outbreak
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

One of Britain's biggest food companies, 2 Sisters Food Group, said it suspended production on Thursday at a poultry processing plant in North Wales for 14 days after a COVID-19 outbreak. 2 Sisters Food Group, which produces around a third of all poultry products consumed in the UK, said it would transfer production to the company's other plants until July 2.

It said a first member of staff at the plant at Llangefni on the Isle of Anglesey tested positive for COVID-19 on May 28. Public Health Wales said in a statement that there had now been 58 confirmed cases at the plant and all employees and contractors had been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

The plant employs 560 people. There have been a series of COVID-19 outbreaks at meat processing plants across Europe and the Americas.

An outbreak at an abattoir in northern Germany prompted one of Germany's largest meat processors, Toennies, to stop slaughtering on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka govt advised to cancel Jayanti holidays for educational institutions

The Advisor to the Karnataka government on education reforms, Prof M R Doreswamy, has advised it to discontinue all Jayanti holidays to mark the birth anniversary of noted personalities, for educational institutions. Doreswamy recommended c...

Delhi Health Minister's condition improving: Official

A day after he tested positive for COVID-19, the condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday improved but fever has not subsided yet, senior officials said. The 55-year-old minister is being kept on oxygen support on and o...

Five of 20 soldiers who died in Ladakh laid to rest; mortal remains of others being taken home

Five of the 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, who died fighting Chinese troops in Ladakh, were laid to rest at their native places on Thursday amid patriotic slogans, gun salutes and barely held back tears. The mortal remains of the ...

MOIL Q4 net profit nosedives over 90 pc to Rs 13.5 cr

Sate-run MOIL on Thursday reported a sharp fall of over 90 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 13.47 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, mainly on account of reduced income. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 139.63...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020