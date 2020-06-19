Left Menu
U.S. CDC reports 2,155,572 coronavirus cases The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 2,155,572 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 22,834 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 754 to 117,632.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 10:27 IST
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 2,155,572 coronavirus cases; Blood type, genes tied to risk of severe COVID-19: European study and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

China publishes virus genome data from latest Beijing COVID-19 outbreak

China has published the genome data for the coronavirus behind the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the capital city of Beijing, the website of state-backed National Microbiology Data Center showed on Friday. State-backed Beijing News also reported that the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention submitted the genome sequencing data for the virus to the World Health Organization, which had previously sought access to the data.

U.S. CDC reports 2,155,572 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 2,155,572 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 22,834 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 754 to 117,632. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 17 versus its previous report on Wednesday.

Blood type, genes tied to risk of severe COVID-19: European study

A person's blood type and other genetic factors may be linked with the severity of coronavirus infection, according to European researchers looking for further clues about why COVID-19 hits some so much harder than others. The findings, published in The New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday, suggest people with type A blood have a higher risk of being infected with the coronavirus and developing worse symptoms.

Exclusive: EU in advanced talks with Johnson & Johnson on COVID-19 vaccine deal - sources

The European Commission is in advanced talks with pharmaceuticals giant Johnson & Johnson to reserve or makes an up-front purchase of its COVID-19 vaccine under development, two officials familiar with the talks told Reuters. The move would be the first arranged by the European Union executive since it was mandated by the 27 EU national governments to use an emergency fund of more than 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to strike deals with up to six vaccine producers.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 770 to 188,534 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 770 to 188,534, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 16 to 8,872, the tally showed.

'It may save your life': Facing virus surge, more U.S. states mandate masks

California, North Carolina, and a string of U.S. cities mandated or urged mandatory mask use on Thursday to get a grip on spiraling coronavirus cases as at least six states set daily records. Putting aside concerns about individual rights and political unpopularity, U.S. governors and mayors said they were turning to compulsory face coverings to stop the virus running out of control as economies reopened.

California orders residents to wear masks outside the home

California on Thursday ordered residents to wear masks at nearly all times outside the home, saying the strict new rule was necessary because too many Californians were failing or refusing to cover their faces during the coronavirus pandemic. The mandate is one of the broadest of any U.S. state, requiring Californians to wear masks any time they leave their homes, with exceptions made for people eating and drinking in restaurants or exercising outdoors, as long as they maintain 6 feet of physical distance.

Canada hits 100,000 coronavirus cases, major challenges remain

Canada officially racked up 100,000 cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and although the outbreak is slowing, health experts said major challenges remain. Authorities admit they were not prepared for how fast the pandemic ripped through nursing homes, where more than 80% of the deaths occurred.

Canada's Shopify, BlackBerry develop COVID-19 contact tracing app with local governments

Canadian technology firms Shopify Inc and Blackberry Ltd have been working with provincial and federal governments on a coronavirus contact tracing app expected to launch in July, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday. The app is set to roll out nationally after a launch in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, currently slated for July 2.

Mainland China reports 32 new coronavirus cases, 25 of them in Beijing

Mainland China reported 32 new coronavirus cases as of the end of June 18, 25 of which were reported in the capital city Beijing, China's National Health Commission said on Friday. This compared with 28 confirmed cases a day earlier, 21 of which were in Beijing. Local authorities are restricting movement of people in the capital and stepping up other measures to prevent the virus from spreading further following a series of local infections.

