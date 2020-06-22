Mexico to resume sending farmworkers to Canada after safety agreement
Mexico's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Temporary Agricultural Workers Program (PTAT) had "entered into operation once again after a temporary pause." The two nations "reached an agreement to improve the sanitary conditions of the nationals who work on farms," the statement added.Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 22-06-2020 03:27 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 03:20 IST
Mexico will resume sending temporary farmworkers to Canada after the two countries reached an agreement on improved safety protections for laborers on Canadian farms during the coronavirus pandemic, the Mexican government said on Sunday. Mexico said last Tuesday it would pause sending workers to farms with coronavirus infections after at least two of its nationals died from COVID-19 after outbreaks on 17 Canadian farms.
Canadian farmers rely on 60,000 short-term foreign workers, predominantly from Latin America and the Caribbean, to plant and harvest crops. Mexico's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Temporary Agricultural Workers Program (PTAT) had "entered into operation once again after a temporary pause."
The two nations "reached an agreement to improve the sanitary conditions of the nationals who work on farms," the statement added.
