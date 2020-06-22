Uganda: Ministry of Health requires 46 million dollars for test kits

Uganda Ministry of Health has said that it requires 46 million dollars an equivalent of 171 Billion shillings to procure test kits that will help in testing for the COVID-19 infection in the country.

This was revealed by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine while presenting the accountability of donations received by the ministry since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Recently, Atwine took her Twitter account and said, "we believe in transparency as a key component in good service delivery."

Tomorrow we will be giving accountability for the #COVID19 funds and donations, to the public. We believe in transparency as a key component in good service delivery. pic.twitter.com/xeFmU3brBn — Dr. Diana Atwine (@DianaAtwine) June 20, 2020

Atwine has also said that the government will provide treated mosquito nets as one of the effective ways of protecting our people from Malaria.

Government to commence distribution of treated mosquito nets as one of the effective ways of protecting our people from Malaria. Please register with your VHTs for your mosquito nets. We will start with the district below👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/bFH1jzLdXP — Dr. Diana Atwine (@DianaAtwine) June 21, 2020

The Ministry of Health has confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases. This brings the number of cases confirmed in Uganda to 763 as of June 20th.

The new cases were from 1,154 samples tested, five of them were from truck drivers at points of entry, while three were from alerts and contacts all from Kyotera district.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed that 25 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 and were returned to their respective country of origin.