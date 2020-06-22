Left Menu
Uganda: Ministry of Health requires 46 million dollars for test kits

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 22-06-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 13:20 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@DianaAtwine)

Uganda Ministry of Health has said that it requires 46 million dollars an equivalent of 171 Billion shillings to procure test kits that will help in testing for the COVID-19 infection in the country.

This was revealed by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine while presenting the accountability of donations received by the ministry since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Recently, Atwine took her Twitter account and said, "we believe in transparency as a key component in good service delivery."

Atwine has also said that the government will provide treated mosquito nets as one of the effective ways of protecting our people from Malaria.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases. This brings the number of cases confirmed in Uganda to 763 as of June 20th.

The new cases were from 1,154 samples tested, five of them were from truck drivers at points of entry, while three were from alerts and contacts all from Kyotera district.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed that 25 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 and were returned to their respective country of origin.

