Don't let the pub reopenings go to your head, warns UK PM Johnson

Don't let the pub reopenings go to your head, warns UK PM JohnsonReuters | London | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:12 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to go out and enjoy their new-found freedom to drink in pubs, but said people still need to act responsibly.
Asked by a lawmaker in parliament whether people should do their "patriotic best for Britain" by going to drink in English pubs when they reopen on July 4, Johnson said:
"Yes ... I do encourage people to take advantage of the freedoms that they are rightly reacquiring, but I must stress that people should act in a responsible way."
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Britain
- COVID-19