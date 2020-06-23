Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. coronavirus task force members: Trump hasn't asked us to slow testing

Trump has repeatedly said that better U.S. testing has led to a higher number of identified coronavirus cases across the country, and at a political rally on Saturday he said he had asked for a slowdown in testing. Fauci also said on Tuesday the U.S. was currently seeing a disturbing surge of infections in a number of states like Texas, Florida and Arizona.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:13 IST
U.S. coronavirus task force members: Trump hasn't asked us to slow testing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four top U.S. public health officials and members of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force said on Tuesday that he has not asked them to slow down testing for the virus.

Testifying before the House Energy & Commerce Committee, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, and the Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Brett Giroir all said that the president had not asked them to slow down the testing. Trump has repeatedly said that better U.S. testing has led to a higher number of identified coronavirus cases across the country, and at a political rally on Saturday he said he had asked for a slowdown in testing.

Fauci also said on Tuesday the U.S. was currently seeing a disturbing surge of infections in a number of states like Texas, Florida and Arizona. He said one reason infections were rising in those states was an increase in community spread. "Right now the next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address those surges we are seeing in Florida, Texas, Arizona, and other states," he said.

Experts have raised concerns that the reopening of the U.S. economy could lead to a fresh wave of infections. A number of U.S. states including Texas and Arizona have relaxed social distancing rules while grappling with a rising number of coronavirus patients filling hospital beds.

U.S. health officials last week warned that states seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases may need to reimpose strict restrictions similar to what was implemented in March.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket ball is a natural vector of disease: British PM Johnson

Describing the ball as a natural vector of disease, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday ruled out an imminent return of recreational cricket but the upcoming England-West Indies bilateral series is not under threat. Responding t...

Struggling Lisbon business owners unhappy with new coronavirus curfew

Dozens of Lisbon business owners despaired on Tuesday as new restrictions forcing them to shut earlier each day were put in place across the city to tackle a fresh wave of coronavirus cases on the outskirts.Struggling to make ends meet and ...

Turkmenistan dismisses U.S. embassy COVID-19 alert as 'fake news'

Turkmenistan scolded the United States embassy on Tuesday over a health alert which cast doubt on official reports of zero COVID-19 cases in the country. The Ashgabat government has repeatedly said the desert nation of 6 million is free of ...

Man jumps off building in Mumbai, dies

A man allegedly died of suicide at Bharat Diamond Bourse in Mumbais Bandra Kurla Complex BKC by jumping off from the building on Tuesday evening.The deceased reportedly used to work in Bharat Diamond Bourse, which is the worlds largest diam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020