Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Trump admin defends defunding COVID testing in Texas, four other states

The Trump administration said on Wednesday that it would no longer directly fund 13 of its original coronavirus testing sites in five states, saying states were allocated money for testing by the federal government last month. U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir said in a call with reporters that the 13 sites were those left among 41 sites the agency set up when the new coronavirus pandemic hit earlier this year, before moving on from the "antiquated" program to newer testing programs.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2020 01:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 01:55 IST
UPDATE 2-Trump admin defends defunding COVID testing in Texas, four other states
US President Donald Trump (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration said on Wednesday that it would no longer directly fund 13 of its original coronavirus testing sites in five states, saying states were allocated money for testing by the federal government last month.

U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir said in a call with reporters that the 13 sites were those left among 41 sites the agency set up when the new coronavirus pandemic hit earlier this year, before moving on from the "antiquated" program to newer testing programs. NBC reported on Wednesday that funding and support for the sites in Illinois, New Jersey, Colorado and Pennsylvania as well as Texas would end June 30.

Giroir called the NBC report misleading and said there are thousands of testing options. President Donald Trump has lamented the rising U.S. coronavirus cases and sought to put the onus on increased testing, which he said makes the United States look bad.

He told a weekend political rally that he asked for testing to be slowed down, something White House and top U.S. health officials have said was not requested. Giroir said on Wednesday that he had not been asked to slow testing, which he expects to rise to at least 40 million to 50 million tests per month by the fall. Giroir added that he had spoken to leaders of the five states, noting they had agreed "it was the appropriate time to transition" to other options. He said the states could use the more than $10 billion allocated last month to support testing to keep the sites open if they chose to.

The federal government fully funds a newer testing program with 600 sites in pharmacies and other health care settings and also pays the test costs of a third program run with CVS Health Corp at 1,000 locations, he said.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Minnesota sues Exxon, Koch and API for being 'deceptive' on climate change

The state of Minnesota on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the American Petroleum Institute, Exxon Mobil Corp and Koch Industries for what it called a decades-long campaign to deceive the public about climate change. The lawsuit is the lat...

Nemiga, Virtus.pro secure WePlay! Clutch Island playoff spots

Nemiga Gaming and Virtus.pro secured upper-bracket playoff berths Wednesday during Stage 3 of the 50,000 WePlay Clutch Island online event. Nemiga beat Team Spirit 2-1 in the Group A winners match and VP rallied for a 2-1 win against Gambit...

Iran, Venezuela will not change position on countering U.S. sanctions- Iran spokesman

Iran and Venezuela will not back down from countering American sanctions, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi wrote in a tweet.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday the sanctioning of five Iranian captains ...

CCEA approves additional investment of Rs 909 cr by ONGC Videsh in Myanmar gas project

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs CCEA on Wednesday approved an additional investment by ONGC Videsh OVL towards further development of Shwe oil and gas project in Myanmar. An official release said that the CCEA has approved an addi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020