Left Menu
Development News Edition

Montenegro reintroduces restrictions after spike in coronavirus cases

Montenegro's authorities have also introduced an array of additional restrictions in two municipalities in the north of the country which have been hardest hit by the disease, including a curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. On May 25, Montenegro which is dependent on revenues from tourism along its Adriatic coast, declared itself coronavirus-free, but the number of infections spiked 10 days ago.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 26-06-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 15:30 IST
Montenegro reintroduces restrictions after spike in coronavirus cases

A month after it was declared coronavirus-free, Montenegro reintroduced restrictions late on Thursday, including a ban on sports events and outdoor political rallies, to try to contain a spike of new cases. In a statement, the national body tasked with combating the disease said it had also banned religious gatherings outside places of worship.

"Funerals will be performed exclusively within family circles," it added. Montenegro's authorities have also introduced an array of additional restrictions in two municipalities in the north of the country which have been hardest hit by the disease, including a curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On May 25, Montenegro which is dependent on revenues from tourism along its Adriatic coast, declared itself coronavirus-free, but the number of infections spiked 10 days ago. The authorities have since reported 100 new cases. The COVID-19 disease has so far killed nine people and infected 424 in the country, which has a population of only 620,000.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Minneapolis council puts plan to abolish police in motion

The Minneapolis City Council votes Friday on a proposal to change the city charter to allow the elimination of the citys police department, a radical move supported by a majority of the council after George Floyds death but far from assured...

Scientists identify signs of lung inflammation in children with COVID-19

By analysing X-ray imaging findings, scientists have identified a pattern of inflammatory conditions in children with COVID-19, including in their airways, lungs, and abdominal area. The case series, published in the journal Radiology, exam...

New partnership launched to boost trade, investment between West Midlands, India

A new initiative aimed at boosting tourism, trade and investment between the West Midlands region of England and India was launched on Friday in the UK. The West Midlands India Partnership WMIP, launched virtually due to the coronavirus loc...

Extended period of lockdown, increase in COVID-19 cases to have strong impact on growth: D&B

Extended period of the lockdown and increase in COVID-19 positive cases will have a strong impact on the economic growth, while supply chain disruption is expected to keep food prices at elevated levels, a Dun Bradstreet report said on Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020