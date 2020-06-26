Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgium adopts mobile tracking to limit beach crowds

Belgium's coastal towns are not seeking to bar tourists from coming, but do want them to use common sense, such as rerouting to a less busy spot or choosing to shop later. The 10 districts along the coast will detect mobile phones on beaches and the nearby dikes and seafronts and display the live information on a website, with codes from dark green for calm to orange for very busy.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:15 IST
Belgium adopts mobile tracking to limit beach crowds
Representative Image Image Credit: PR Newswire

Belgium has set up a new system to track mobile phones in order to limit crowding of seaside resorts and beaches that formally open for the summer season on Saturday.

Health authorities across Europe are concerned at the prospect of masses flocking to local beaches and risking the spread of the coronavirus, such as at the English resort of Bournemouth on Thursday. Belgium's coastal towns are not seeking to bar tourists from coming, but do want them to use common sense, such as rerouting to a less busy spot or choosing to shop later.

The 10 districts along the coast will detect mobile phones on beaches and the nearby dikes and seafronts and display the live information on a website, with codes from dark green for calm to orange for very busy. A further 130 sensors in the towns will indicate to people the busy spots they may wish to avoid. The website also hopes to give an indication of how busy the resorts are likely to be in the coming days.

The chic town of Knokke-Heist has also put in place beach markings to indicate 3 square metre (32 square feet) boxes. "We have implemented what we call 'beach bubbles', where one family or friends can be together in a safe way and to visualize the distance that they should be from one another," Anthony Wittesaele, town councillor for tourism, told Reuters.

Swimming in the sea off Belgium is banned until the on-season, when lifeguards are patrolling. The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the start of the season from May to this Saturday. It runs until mid-September.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Differently-abled SSLC student wins accolade in Karnataka

A differently-abled SSLC student in Bantwal in coastal Karnataka has become a toast of the town for his determination to write the examination. The boy did not allow his inability to write with his hands come in the way to pursue his academ...

Greek, Turkish leaders speak after months of tension

The leaders of Greece and Turkey spoke by phone Friday, the prime ministers office says, after months of increasing tension between the two countries. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan focus...

Seven-month-old baby tests positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh, tally rises to 425

A seven-month-old baby and a woman tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Friday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 425 in the Union Territory, a health bulletin said. The child is related to a COVID-19 patient in sector 22 here, it sa...

Schools in Delhi will remain closed till July 31: Sisodia

Schools in Delhi will remain closed till July 31 in view of the COVID-19 situation, while online classes and activities shall continue, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday. Sisodia, who is also the citys Education Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020