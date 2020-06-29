Left Menu
Qatar to further ease coronavirus curbs as infections pass peak

Qatar aims to further ease coronavirus curbs from July 1, allowing the limited reopening of restaurants, beaches and parks, as infections have passed their peak and the rate was subsiding, authorities said.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 29-06-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 10:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Qatar aims to further ease coronavirus curbs from July 1, allowing the limited reopening of restaurants, beaches, and parks, as infections have passed their peak and the rate was subsiding, authorities said. The nation of about 2.8 million people has the second-highest tally of infections among the six Gulf Arab states, after much larger neighbor Saudi Arabia. It announced 750 new cases on Sunday, taking its total to 94,413, with 110 deaths.

In a statement late on Sunday, the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management said restaurants would reopen at limited capacity from July 1, as would public beaches and parks. Public and private gatherings of a maximum of five people will be allowed, while employees in the public and private sector can work from an office at 50% capacity, it added.

Qatar, like other Gulf states, has seen the disease spread among low-income migrant workers living in crowded quarters but had not imposed a curfew. This month, it allowed outbound flights and the re-opening of some mosques. In the third phase of relaxation, scheduled from Aug. 1, it will permit flights from low-risk countries to resume, and re-open shopping malls and markets.

