Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha CM launches world's largest convalescent plasma project

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday launched convalescent plasma therapy-cum- trial project for treatment of critical COVID-19 patients with a state medical education department official calling it the largest initiative of its kind in the world.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 15:31 IST
Maha CM launches world's largest convalescent plasma project

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday launched convalescent plasma therapy-cum- trial project for treatment of critical COVID-19 patients with a state medical education department official calling it the largest initiative of its kind in the world. Convalescent plasma therapy, also called passive antibody therapy, seeks to obtain plasma from the blood of people who have recovered from the infection to inject into patients undergoing treatment.

"The project, titled 'Platina', is the largest convalescent plasma therapy-cum-trial project in the world. With it, we intend to save lives of some 500 critical COVID-19 patients. The trial will be held in 17 medical colleges under the department of medical education and drugs, and four BMC- run colleges in Mumbai," the official said.

All critical patients will receive two doses of 200 ml convalescent plasma free of cost, he added..

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Italian study shows lower viral load in COVID-19 patients in May than April peak

A small study by researchers in Italy has found that COVID-19 patients who were tested for the novel coronavirus at a hospital there in May had fewer virus particles than those who were tested a month earlier.The researchers offered some th...

Mindhunter Season 3 updates: Has the production stated? What we know so far

The avid viewers are passionately waiting for Mindhunter Season 3 since Season 2 dropped its finale in August 2019. Mindhunter has already become a very popular show and its fans want to get latest updates on its imminent third season.Mindh...

COVID-19 a setback for education sector, govts need to address inclusion challenges: UNESCO report

The COVID-19 pandemic will have a considerable setback on learning, according to the UNESCOs Global Education Monitoring Report, which also urges governments to rebuild education systems that are better and accessible to all. The report sai...

NCPOR, Goa University synthesize gold nanoparticles using Antarctic bacteria

The National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research NCPOR and the Goa University GU have successfully synthesized gold nanoparticles GNPs using psychrotolerant Antarctic bacteria through a non-toxic, low-cost, and eco-friendly way. Through a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020