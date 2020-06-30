Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 peak linked to consistent decline in daily toll, says public health care expert

Because if the daily death counts steadily keep coming down over ten days, then we can say we have peaked and started coming down in a consistent fashion," said Reddy, who has been involved in several major international and national research studies, having been trained in cardiology and epidemiology. He also noted for example that there are very little infections in States like Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand and in rural areas.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:28 IST
COVID-19 peak linked to consistent decline in daily toll, says public health care expert

Only when the daily death toll due to coronavirus comes down consistently can one say for sure that COVID-19 has peaked in India, a prominent public health care expert said on Tuesday. President of Public Health Foundation of India Prof. K Srinath Reddy said the country is seeing greater spread of the virus because of increase in testing rates, and mobility and mixing of people post the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

The explosion in cases is seen mostly in big cities and in surrounding districts, while large parts of India are still not showing high intensity of infection, according to him. "So, our duty is to try and protect those places and slow down the spread there as well as quickly put down the infection in some of the urban areas where we are seeing high intensity of infections," Reddy, who formerly headed the Department of Cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS),told PTI.

With 18,522 people testing positive for coronavirus in a single day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 5,66,840 on Tuesday while the toll rose to 16,893 with 418 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data said. He said with testing numbers increasing and testing criteria changing, it's difficult to say in relative terms when COVID-19 will peak and when it will come down.

"But if daily death counts start coming down, then we are certain about it. Because if the daily death counts steadily keep coming down over ten days, then we can say we have peaked and started coming down in a consistent fashion," said Reddy, who has been involved in several major international and national research studies, having been trained in cardiology and epidemiology.

He also noted for example that there are very little infections in States like Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand and in rural areas. "So, you can't say it's peaking all over India at the same time. If infection spreads in some of those States, they will peak at a later date," said Reddy, who obtained M.Sc.

(Epidemiology) from McMaster University (Hamilton, Canada). "So, I don't think we should be looking at it as one epidemic in India," added Reddy, who presently serves as an Adjunct Professor of Epidemiology at Harvard and is also an Adjunct Professor of the Rollins School of Public Health, Emory University and Honorary Professor of Medicine at the University of Sydney.

"We should be looking at it as multiple, simultaneous and sequential epidemic." PTI RS ROH ROH.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Lam says national security law will not undermine HK autonomy

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told the main U.N. human rights forum on Tuesday that Chinas national security legislation for Hong Kong would fill a gaping hole and would not undermine its autonomy. Hours earlier, Chinas parliament passed nati...

Kim Kardashian debuts red hair, while sister Khloe goes back to brunette

American Reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe are both changing their hairstyles. According to Fox News, the 39-year-old star Kim, had told her fans in March that her hair is gonna be so healthy after this quarantined time and t...

Bombay High Court suspends two FIRs against Arnab Goswami

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday suspended two FIRs lodged against Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for his alleged provocative and inflammatory comments on the Palghar mob lynching and gathering of migrant workers outside Bandra r...

French defence minister condoles death of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan

French Defence Minister Florence Parly has written a letter to her Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, condoling the death of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley, and offering to visit India to boost bilateral strategic cooperation, French d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020