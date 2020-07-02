Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK will ditch travel quarantine for 75 countries, Daily Telegraph says

Britain said on Friday that it would ditch a 14-day quarantine period for people arriving from countries such as France, Greece and Spain. Simon Clarke, a junior housing, communities and local government minister, said the government was working on an announcement on travel.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-07-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 12:14 IST
UK will ditch travel quarantine for 75 countries, Daily Telegraph says
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The British government will effectively ditch its air bridge plans and simply end the coronavirus quarantine rules for those arriving from 75 countries so that people can go on holiday, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The newspaper said the UK would shortly lift a ban on non-essential travel to nearly all EU destinations, the British territories including Bermuda and Gibraltar, and Turkey, Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand. A spokesman for the transport ministry declined immediate comment.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has been grappling with how to open up international travel after it imposed a 2-week quarantine for arrivals, which has added to the woes of the shuttered tourism and travel industry. Britain said on Friday that it would ditch a 14-day quarantine period for people arriving from countries such as France, Greece, and Spain.

Simon Clarke, a junior housing, communities, and local government minister, said the government was working on an announcement on travel. "We will provide this announcement as soon as it is safe," Clarke told Sky. "We will be talking further about this week."

"Clearly we want to get the tourism sector back on its feet as quickly as we can and I'm sure that we will be able to give good news in the near future," he said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong police stabbing suspect arrested at airport after security law protests

Hong Kong police arrested a 24-year-old man at the citys airport in the early hours of Thursday on suspicion of attacking and wounding an officer during protests against a new national security law Beijing imposed on the financial hub. Hong...

Global air passenger demand in May shows slight improvement

The International Air Transport Association IATA has said that global air passenger demand in May measured in revenue passenger kilometres dropped 91.3 per cent as compared to the same period last year. This was a mild uptick from the 94 pe...

Check in but never leave: Taiwan offers fake flights for travel-starved tourists

Starved of the travel experience during the coronavirus lockdown One Taiwanese airport has the solution - a fake itinerary where you check in, go through passport control and security and even board the aircraft. You just never leave. Taipe...

Weak evidence for accuracy of COVID-19 antibody tests: Study

A review of studies has found major weaknesses in the evidence base for diagnostic accuracy of COVID-19 antibody tests, particularly for point-of-care tests performed directly with a patient, outside a laboratory, and does not support their...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020