Saudi Arabia extends measures to mitigate pandemic impact

Saudi Arabia extends measures to mitigate pandemic impactReuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 15:51 IST
Saudi Arabia extended several government initiatives to support the private sector in mitigating the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday, citing a decision by King Salman.
The kingdom had introduced in March measures such as exemptions and postponements of some government fees and taxes for a period of three months. It is now looking to extend some support measures for an unspecified period of time, according to the state news agency.
