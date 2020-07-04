U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000 as several states set new records
A surge in coronavirus cases has put President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis under the microscope and jeopardized reopening the economy, with some states closing high-risk businesses. Alabama, Alaska, Idaho, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee all set single-day records for new cases on Friday, according to a Reuters tally.Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2020 06:27 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 06:27 IST
The United States reported more than 53,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and several states set new records, according to a Reuters tally. A surge in coronavirus cases has put President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis under the microscope and jeopardized reopening the economy, with some states closing high-risk businesses.
Alabama, Alaska, Idaho, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee all set single-day records for new cases on Friday, according to a Reuters tally. The daily U.S. tally stood at 53,483 late Friday, below the previous day's record of 55,405.
(Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR and https://tmsnrt.rs/3dM9TLE in an external browser for Reuters interactives) (Writing by Lisa Shumaker Editing by Chris Reese)
ALSO READ
'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more
US Domestic News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Constant fireworks frazzle nerves in U.S. city that never sleeps and more
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail; Live gigs in Britain are back and more