Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's Victoria state reports 74 new cases

“These new outbreaks send a strong signal that the other states should rethink the pace of easing of their COVID-19 restrictions until community transmission in Melbourne is under control to avoid the risk of a similar situation playing out in their own communities,” he said in a statement. “Before rushing back to the pub, the footy crowds, or the big weddings and parties, Australia should pause and play it safe.” In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: — South Korea has recorded 60-plus COVID-19 cases for a third consecutive day as the virus spread beyond the greater Seoul area.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 05-07-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 09:20 IST
Australia's Victoria state reports 74 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The hard-hit Australian state of Victoria has recorded 74 new coronavirus cases after announcing a record 108 new infections on Saturday. The Saturday increase resulted in state Premier Daniel Andrews announcing a lockdown of nine inner-city public housing blocks containing 3,000 people, where 27 cases have been detected.

Police are guarding every entrance of the housing estates and residents are not allowed to leave their homes for any reason. Andrews said the residents will have their rent waived for the next two weeks and will receive one-off hardship payments of between 750 and 1,500 Australian dollars ($520 to $1,040). The government said it would arrange the delivery of food and medical supplies to all homes.

"This is about protection for you and your loved ones," Andrews said. "And then, by extension, it's about protecting the entire state and we don't make those decisions lightly." Australian Medical Association President Tony Bartone called for a temporary halt to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions across the country after the alarming surge in Victoria. "These new outbreaks send a strong signal that the other states should rethink the pace of easing of their COVID-19 restrictions until community transmission in Melbourne is under control to avoid the risk of a similar situation playing out in their own communities," he said in a statement.

"Before rushing back to the pub, the footy crowds, or the big weddings and parties, Australia should pause and play it safe." In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: — South Korea has recorded 60-plus COVID-19 cases for a third consecutive day as the virus spread beyond the greater Seoul area. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday it has confirmed 61 additional cases, bringing national totals to 13,091. The death toll remains the same at 283. The agency says 43 of the newly reported cases were locally infected while the other 18 were linked to international arrivals. It says 41 of the 43 cases were either from the Seoul metropolitan area or two central cities, Gwangju and Daejeon. South Korea has been grappling with an uptick in new infections after it eased social distancing rules in early May. South Korea recorded 63 new cases on both Saturday and Friday..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains continue in Mumbai; low-lying areas waterlogged

Mumbai, Jul 5 PTIHeavy rains continued to lash Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Konkan Maharashtra for the third consecutive day on Sunday and caused water-logging in some low-lying areas of the metropolis. The India Meteorological Departme...

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.China reports eight new coronavirus cases in mainlandChina reported eight new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 4, compared with three cases a day earlier, the health authority s...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report Newton in New England for physical, finalize dealQuarterback Cam Newton is in New England to complete his physical and finalize his one-year, 1.75 million contract, NFL Network In...

Record 24,850 COVID-19 cases in single day in India

With&#160;24,850 people testing positive for coronavirus infection and 613 succumbing to the disease in a day, the highest so far, Indias&#160;COVID-19 caseload soared to&#160;6,73,165, while the death toll climbed to 19,268 on Sunday,&#160...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020