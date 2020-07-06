Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK pledges boost for the arts as it eyes socially distant performances

"Very soon I hope we will be able to permit outdoor performances and then later over the summer be able to have socially distant performances." The government said the 1.57 billion pound ($1.96 billion) investment was the biggest ever for Britain's culture sector.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 13:12 IST
UK pledges boost for the arts as it eyes socially distant performances

Britain will invest nearly $2 billion in the arts and hopes to allow outdoor and socially distanced performances at cultural venues as it tries to help a high-profile sector hit hard by the coronavirus.

Spanning theatres in London's West End, opera houses and ballet companies putting on big-budget performances to provincial venues up and down the country, the industry is a prominent British export and popular among tourists and locals alike. But it has been left without a live audience since lockdown measures were imposed in March while other sectors begin to reopen.

"I want all our cultural institutions to return to normal," minister Oliver Dowden told Sky News on Monday. "Very soon I hope we will be able to permit outdoor performances and then later over the summer be able to have socially distant performances."

The government said the 1.57 billion pound ($1.96 billion) investment was the biggest ever for Britain's culture sector. On Saturday, England took its biggest steps yet towards the resumption of normal life when pubs, hairdressers and restaurants reopened, helped by the government cutting social distancing guidelines from 2 metres to 1 metre-plus.

But it is unclear how that could be implemented in many cultural venues which rely on near-full capacity to turn a profit. The Royal Albert Hall, home to events such as the 8-week long run of classical music concerts known as the BBC Proms, warned late last month that it would run out of cash by early 2021 as it lost income and refunded tickets.

On Monday it welcomed the government's cash boost for the sector, which includes grants and repayable finance. "It's an absolute life saver for all of us," chief executive Craig Hassall said.

"Until we can open we don't know how far the money will go, what the money will be for and opening the venue will be the highest priority for all of us."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus patient flees from hospital in UP

A coronavirus patient admitted in a government hospital here fled after giving a slip to the hospital staff, police said on Monday. The patient, a resident of Revti area of Ballia, was admitted at the L 1 COVID hospital in Basantpur on Jul...

Tropical Storm Edouard forms over far North Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Edouard formed on Sunday evening over the far North Atlantic, but posed no immediate threat to land. The storm had top sustained winds of 40 mph 65 kph and was centered at 11 p.m. EDT about 685 miles 1,100 kilometers south-so...

Chinese Army removing tents, seen withdrawing troops from Galwan Valley: Sources

In the first sign of de-escalation of tension in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese Army has removed tents and started to withdraw its troops from Galwan Valley as decided during high-level talks between the two militaries, government sources said...

6,611 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in last 24 hours

Moscow Russia, July 6 SputnikANI Russia has recorded 6,611 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 6,87,862, the response centre said Monday. The new cases were registered in all 85 regions, and 1,90...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020