Left Menu
Development News Edition

Faltering AIDS battle risks 10-year setback from COVID-19, UN warns

The report said the COVID-19 pandemic, which emerged in China in January, has already "seriously impacted" the AIDS fight, with lockdowns and travel and trade disruptions delaying or halting HIV treatment and testing services. It said a six-month complete disruption in HIV treatment could cause more than 500,000 extra deaths in sub-Saharan Africa over the next year, bringing the region back to levels of AIDS death rates last seen more than a decade ago, in 2008.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 19:30 IST
Faltering AIDS battle risks 10-year setback from COVID-19, UN warns
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The global fight against AIDS was faltering even before the COVID-19 pandemic, and this newly-emerged viral disease is now threatening to put progress against HIV back by 10 years or more, the United Nations said on Monday.

"The global HIV targets set for 2020 will not be reached," the U.N.'s AIDS agency said in a report. "Even the gains made could be lost and progress further stalled if we fail to act." Latest data from 2019 show that 38 million people worldwide are now infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS, the report said, a million more than in 2018.

Some 25.4 million HIV positive people were on antiretroviral treatment in 2019 - a huge advance on a decade ago, but one that still leaves 12.6 million not getting medicines that can keep the virus at bay and prevent its spread. The report also found the world is far behind in preventing new HIV infections, with 1.7 million new HIV cases in 2019.

"Every day in the next decade decisive action is needed to get the world back on track to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030," said Winnie Byanyima, UNAIDS' executive director. The worst regions for HIV's spread were eastern Europe and central Asia, which together have seen "a staggering" 72% rise in new HIV infections since 2010, UNAIDS said.

New HIV infections also rose in the Middle East and North Africa, by 22%, and by 21% in Latin America. The report said the COVID-19 pandemic, which emerged in China in January, has already "seriously impacted" the AIDS fight, with lockdowns and travel and trade disruptions delaying or halting HIV treatment and testing services.

It said a six-month complete disruption in HIV treatment could cause more than 500,000 extra deaths in sub-Saharan Africa over the next year, bringing the region back to levels of AIDS death rates last seen more than a decade ago, in 2008.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's coronavirus count crosses 1 lakh-mark with 1379 new cases

The coronavirus cases in Delhi on Monday crossed 1 lakh-mark with 1379 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Delhi health department, the total number of cases stands at 1,00,823 including 72,088 recovereddischargedmigra...

India tallies third-highest coronavirus cases but death rate low

India on Monday overtook Russia to record the worlds third-highest number of coronavirus infections at nearly 700,000, even as its hardest-hit state said it will allow hotels to reopen this week. Health ministry data from the worlds second-...

800,000 Indians may be forced to leave Kuwait after the Gulf country approves expat quota bill

Some 8 lakh Indians could be forced to leave Kuwait after a parliamentary committee approved a draft expat quota bill seeking to gradually slash the number of foreign workers in the Gulf country, according to media reports. The National Ass...

COVID-19 patient escapes from hospital, traced

Mangaluru, July 6 PTI An 18-year-old youth, who had escaped from the Wenlock COVID-19 hospital here, has been traced and brought back, police said on Monday. Devaraj had voluntarily reached the hospital on July 1 for a check-up and was unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020