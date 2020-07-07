Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-HIV/AIDS in numbers as remission case raises hopes of a cure

By Darnell Christie and Grace Robinson LONDON, July 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The announcement that a Brazilian man has become the first person to go into long-term remission from HIV after taking an intensified multi-drug cocktail of AIDS medicines has raised hopes of a future cure. His is thought to be the first case of long-term HIV remission that did not result from bone marrow transplants.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 19:20 IST
FACTBOX-HIV/AIDS in numbers as remission case raises hopes of a cure

By Darnell Christie and Grace Robinson LONDON, July 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The announcement that a Brazilian man has become the first person to go into long-term remission from HIV after taking an intensified multi-drug cocktail of AIDS medicines has raised hopes of a future cure.

His is thought to be the first case of long-term HIV remission that did not result from bone marrow transplants. Here are some facts on HIV/AIDS:

. About 38m people were living with HIV at the end of 2019. Two out of three were using anti-retroviral therapy, which prevents the virus from developing into AIDS. . About 690,000 people died of complications related to AIDS in 2019, compared with 770,000 the year before.

. Timothy Ray Brown, known as the "Berlin patient", was the first person to be cured of HIV in 2007 after receiving a bone marrow transplant from a donor with a rare genetic mutation that makes carriers resistant to HIV. . In March 2019, Adam Castillejo, known as the "London patient" was the second known adult worldwide to be "functionally cured" of HIV. He too received a bone marrow transplant.

. Between 2000 and 2018, new HIV infections fell 39%, while AIDS-related deaths fell by more than half. . In 2019, 1.7m people were newly infected with HIV. The three countries that reported the most new infections the previous year were South Africa, with 240,000 new cases, Mozambique and Nigeria.

. More than two-thirds of people who are HIV-positive live in 47 African countries, with 7.7m people in South Africa in 2018, followed by Mozambique with 2.2m and Nigeria with 1.9m. . While, at the end of 2019, an estimated 81% of people living with HIV knew they had the virus, in Britain, it is thought about 7,500 people in Britain were as yet undiagnosed.

. Since the first cases of AIDS were reported in 1981 among gay men in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York, about 32.7m people have died of complications related to AIDS. SOURCES: World Health Organization, UN AIDS, Terrence Higgins Trust, Reuters

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

TPCC president condemns demolition of old secretariat building amidst pandemic

N Uttam Kumar Reddy, president, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee TPCC on Tuesday condemned the Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS government for demolishing the old secretariat building in the midst of a global pandemic crisis. Speaking to m...

Sterling rises to three-week highs on news of Brexit talks dinner

Sterling rose to three-week highs on Tuesday, strengthening almost 1 against the euro, on optimism that British and EU trade negotiators could find common ground at a dinner planned for later in the day.A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris ...

Deepika Padukone 'grateful' as fans celebrate her 50 million Instagram followers

Fans of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday showered love over the 34-year-old actor as her Instagram follower mark surpassed 50 million. Padukone who is among one of the most followed Indian celebrities took to her Instagram storie...

Sport-Aluko wants 30% BAME representation at top levels of UK Sport

Former England soccer international Eniola Aluko has called for an increase in Black, Asian and minority ethnic BAME racial diversity at the top level of UK Sport to 30. The lack of ethnic minority representation in national sports governin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020