Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gauteng Health establishes single government-operated nursing college

Following the signing of the statute on Wednesday, the GCoN forms the umbrella organisation for known nursing colleges such as Chris Hani Baragwanath, Bonalesedi, Rahima Moosa, Ann Latsky, SG Lourens and Garankuwa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 09-07-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 14:50 IST
Gauteng Health establishes single government-operated nursing college
Under this new arrangement, the various provincial nursing colleges will be regarded as campuses under GCoN administration.  Image Credit: Twitter(@GautengHealth)

The Gauteng Health Department has signed the statute paving the way for the establishment of a single government-operated nursing college in the province known as the Gauteng College of Nursing (GCoN).

Following the signing of the statute on Wednesday, the GCoN forms the umbrella organisation for known nursing colleges such as Chris Hani Baragwanath, Bonalesedi, Rahima Moosa, Ann Latsky, SG Lourens and Garankuwa.

Under this new arrangement, the various provincial nursing colleges will be regarded as campuses under GCoN administration.

The responsibilities of the college will be to ensure standardisation of systems and procedures including standard operating procedures for staffing, recruitment of students, curriculum development and implementation, targets and quality assurance.

"Although the Gauteng College of Nursing will be launched in due time, there has been an urgency for the statute to be signed to allow the processes of centralising functions of the campuses into one central unit.

"I look forward to the transformation of nursing practice in Gauteng and I am convinced that the Gauteng College of Nursing is an important step towards this transformation. More so, as this relates to the strengthening of Primary Health Care in preparation for the roll-out of the NHI [National Health Insurance]," said Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku at the signing of the statute in Johannesburg.

The GCoN stems from the National Strategic Plan for Nurse Education, Training and Practice Strategy compiled by Ministerial Task Team appointed in 2011 by the Health Minister.

In the nursing strategic plan, it was recommended that nursing education should offer higher education programmes in line with the National Qualification Framework Act 67 of 2008, to bring nursing professions in line with other professions.

The GCoN has received the full accreditation from the Council of Higher Education, South African Nursing Council, and has been registered by South African Qualification Authority (SAQA). The signing of the statute is in line with the Higher Education Act 101 of 1997.

"This commitment reflects how as a department we have prioritised the improvement of patient's experience of care in our facilities, a priority that is intertwined with the nursing practice, nurses are mainly the first point of contact with the department that the public interfaces with.

"We recognise that although the nursing practice is one of oldest professions, it is still very important that it continuously evolves to meet the needs of the professions specifically as this relates to quality assurance and providing quality healthcare services to those we serve," said Masuku.

With Gauteng producing 600 and 950 professional nurses every year, the college is expected to lead to better output in terms of the quality of healthcare workers that are trained at the institution.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bulgarian game to be played without spectators due to COVID-19 cases

The Bulgarian league match between Lokomotiv Plovdiv and CSKA Sofia on Thursday will take place without spectators after Lokomotiv players, officials and dozens of fans tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The domestic league resumed ...

Rising food prices due to COVID19 threaten millions of refugees, UNHCR, WFP warn

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the World Food Programme WFP are warning that severe underfunding, conflict and disasters as well as supply chain challenges, rising food prices and loss of income due to COVID19 - threaten to leave millio...

Levy sewerage charges on all households in Delhi: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government to comply with the Supreme Court order to levy sewerage charges on all households in the national capital for discharge of untreated effluents in Yamuna. The green panel noted th...

Delhi Police ASI dies after testing positive for COVID-19

A 53-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police died on Thursday morning at a hospital here, weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. Jeevan Singh, posted at Delhi Polices Special branch, was attached with the Moto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020