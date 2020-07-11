Left Menu
Science News Roundup: How immune system T cells fight coronavirus; Pandemic exposes scientific rift and more

Updated: 11-07-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 18:28 IST
Science News Roundup: How immune system T cells fight coronavirus; Pandemic exposes scientific rift and more
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Scientists focus on how immune system T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies

As scientists question whether the presence or absence, of antibodies to the novel coronavirus can reliably determine immunity, some are looking to a different component of the immune system, known as T cells, for their role in protecting people in the pandemic. Recent studies show that some recovered patients who tested negative for coronavirus antibodies did develop T cells in response to their COVID-19 infection. While the studies are small and have yet to be reviewed by outside experts, some scientists now say that people who experience a mild illness, or no symptoms at all, from the new coronavirus, may be eliminating the infection through this T cell response.

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Pandemic exposes scientific rift over proving when germs are airborne

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed a clash among medical experts over disease transmission that stretches back nearly a century - to the very origins of germ theory. The Geneva-based World Health Organization acknowledged this week that the novel coronavirus can spread through tiny droplets floating in the air, a nod to more than 200 experts in aerosol science who publicly complained that the U.N. agency had failed to warn the public about this risk.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Why is Modi scared of disclosing names of those who donated to PM Cares, asks Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not sharing details of those who have donated money to the PM Cares Fund and asked if he was scared of doing so. He claimed everyone knows that Chinese c...

D-Mart Q1 net down 87.6 pc to Rs 40 cr; sales drop 33 pc to Rs 3,883 cr

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported an 87.59 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 40.08 crore for the June quarter, impacted by the COVID-19 crisisThe company had posted a ne...

Minister's son, friends `threaten' woman cop, inquiry ordered

An audio clip of a heated exchange between a woman police constable and the son of a Gujarat minister and his friends, who allegedly violated lockdown and threatened her when questioned, has gone viral. An inquiry has been ordered into the ...

One more dies of COVID-19 in Jammu, toll reaches 16

A 55-year-old patient died of coronavirus at a hospital here on Saturday, taking the death toll due to the infection in the Jammu region to 16, officials said. The patient, hailing from the Bari Brahmana area of Samba district, was admitted...
