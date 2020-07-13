Health News Roundup: Florida sets one-day record with over 15,000 new COVID cases; U.S. CDC reports COVID cases rise by 62,918 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Florida sets one-day record with over 15,000 new COVID cases, more than most countries

Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, as the Trump administration renewed its push for schools to reopen and anti-mask protests were planned in Michigan and Missouri. If Florida were a country, it would rank fourth in the world for the most new cases in a day behind the United States, Brazil, and India, according to a Reuters analysis.

U.S. CDC reports coronavirus cases rise by 62,918 to 3.2 million total

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 3,236,130 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 62,918 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 906 to 134,572. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on July 11 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2YZZFUn)

UK COVID-19 death toll from confirmed cases rises by 21 to 44,819

The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 44,819, up 21 on the previous day, the government said on Sunday.

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 230,000

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India, and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102 on July 10. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

Lebanon records new coronavirus infection high with more than 100 cases

Lebanon has recorded more than 100 new coronavirus infections in the last day, its highest daily increase yet, with most of the cases among workers of a cleaning company, the health minister said on Sunday. "To reassure people, the source is known," health minister Hamad Hassan told broadcaster LBC. He added that up to 75% of the cases were linked to what he described as a big cleaning company, were symptom-free and non-Lebanese.

Mexico set to surpass Italy's coronavirus tally as death toll nears 35,000

Mexico's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic is poised to overtake Italy's and shoot above 35,000 on Sunday, with the Latin American nation set to post the world's fourth highest deaths total, according to Reuters data. Mexico on Saturday recorded 539 additional fatalities to bring its coronavirus toll to 34,730, with 295,268 confirmed cases. Italy has recorded 34,945 deaths and 242,827 cases.

Thailand plans November human testing for potential coronavirus vaccine

Thai researchers plan to begin human trials of a potential vaccine for the new coronavirus in November and are preparing 10,000 doses, a senior official said on Sunday, aiming for a vaccine that could be ready for use by late next year. Following favorable results in trials on primates, the next step is to manufacture doses for human trials, said Kiat Ruxrungtham, director of Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University vaccine development program.

Australia's Victoria state marks week of triple-digit coronavirus cases

Australia's Victoria state marked a week of triple-digit increases in new coronavirus infections on Sunday, while a community outbreak in neighboring New South Wales (NSW) has put the state on high alert. Victoria reported 273 new cases of the coronavirus and another COVID-19 death on Sunday, while NSW had nine cases linked to an outbreak at Sydney pub. Both states account for more than half of Australia's population of 25 million.

More than 70 workers test positive for COVID-19 on an English farm

Around 200 people employed to pick crops at a farm near Malvern in England's West Midlands region have been told to self isolate after 73 of them tested positive for COVID-19, Public Health England (PHE) and Herefordshire Council said on Sunday. The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases across Britain each day has been falling from a peak of more than 6,000 in April to 650 in the latest figures released on Sunday, despite wider availability of testing.

Russia reports 6,615 new cases of coronavirus

Russia on Sunday reported 6,615 new coronavirus cases, taking its nationwide tally of infections to 727,162. The country's coronavirus crisis response centre said 130 people had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 11,335.