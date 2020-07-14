Left Menu
291 new coronavirus cases in Surat district, five deaths

Surat in Gujarat reported 291 new coronavirus patients and five deaths on Tuesday, raising the total cases in the districtto 8,950 and death toll due to the pandemic to 350, health officialssaid. Overall, 915 new cases were found in Gujarat during the day, marking the highest single- day spike. Of 14 deaths in the state during the day, Surat accounted for the highest five.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:52 IST
Of 14 deaths in the state during the day, Surat accounted for the highest five. 221 new cases were reported in Surat city and 70 from rural areas, officials said.

A total of 7,540 cases and 310 deaths have been reported from Surat municipalcorporation limits so far. The civic body has surveyed 10,10,386 people while 12,149 people are quarantined.

