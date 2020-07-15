Japan to provide K436 million grant to Zambia for upgrading health centers

Zambia's Minister of Finance, Dr. Bwalya Ng'andu has disclosed that Japan will provide a grant of K436 million for the upgrading of two health centers on the Copperbelt, according to a news report by Zambia Reports.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Dr. Bwalya N'gandu said that the implementation of the project will help the country make a lasting impact on the enhancement of human development in Zambia.

He also thanked the Government of Japan for honoring its bilateral commitments despite the COVID-19 pandemic that the world is grappling with.

The Finance Minister also assured Japan of Zambia's commitment to maintaining and further strengthening the two countries' bilateral cooperation.

"Your excellency, this is a commendable step as it will complement the government's efforts in reducing the infrastructure gap in the health sector. This commitment is evident in Zambia's 7th National Development Plan goal that aims to facilitate the building of a countrywide health system that provides equitable access to essential medical products, vaccines, and technologies of assured quality, safety, efficacy, and cost-effectiveness, "said N'gandu.

Japan International Cooperation Agency- JICA- Chief Representative, Kazuhiko Tokuhshi said that the project will upgrade the Mushili health center in Ndola and Chamboli health center in Kitwe.

Tokuhshi said that the project which is expected to take two years will also provide facilities and equipment for existing centers to improve access to health services. Speaking at the same event, Japan's Ambassador to Zambia, Mizuuchi Ryuuta said the project aims at strengthening Zambia's healthcare system.