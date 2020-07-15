Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand PM outlines plan for future COVID-19 outbreak

Its two new cases recorded Wednesday and all 27 of its active cases are people quarantined after foreign travel. Ardern said a system of local or regional lockdowns would be used if community spread occurs and a national lockdown would only be considered as a last resort.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:11 IST
New Zealand PM outlines plan for future COVID-19 outbreak
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday outlined her government's plans to contain future community outbreaks in New Zealand. The South Pacific nation has not recorded a community spread virus case in 75 days. Its two new cases recorded Wednesday and all 27 of its active cases are people quarantined after foreign travel.

Ardern said a system of local or regional lockdowns would be used if community spread occurs and a national lockdown would only be considered as a last resort. Local lockdowns might involve buildings, suburbs, or a city. "Our priority will be to control any cases with the least intrusive measures and over the smallest area we can," Ardern said.

"No one wants to go back but the reality is our fight against the virus is not over and we must have a plan at the ready to protect our current position if it comes back." Since New Zealand stopped community spread and lifted its lockdown, life has returned largely to normal with schools, bars, and restaurants all open and with packed stadiums at sports events.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tech-Enabled Startup Shopmatic Registers 200 Percent Growth Amidst Global Pandemic

Amid the ongoing global pandemic, Shopmatic, leading Singapore-based e-commerce enabler registered tremendous growth in the April-June 2020 quarter New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India At a time when businesses are struggling to ...

Young activists, localists top Hong Kong pro-democracy polls

Young activists and localist candidates dominated Hong Kongs unofficial pro-democracy primaries over the weekend, with hundreds of thousands of people voting despite warnings the election could violate the territorys new security law impose...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 530 pm NATION DEL68 SINOINDIA-LADAKH Follow all agreed protocols for border management Indias clear message to China in marathon military talks New Delhi The Indian military conveyed a very c...

PM pitches for 'action-oriented' agenda at EU-India Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pitched for bringing out an action-oriented agenda to further expand ties between India and the 27-nation European Union within a stipulated time frame. In his inaugural remarks at the 15th EU-India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020