New Zealand PM outlines plan for future COVID-19 outbreak

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday outlined her government's plans to contain future community outbreaks in New Zealand. The South Pacific nation has not recorded a community spread virus case in 75 days. Its two new cases recorded Wednesday and all 27 of its active cases are people quarantined after foreign travel.

Ardern said a system of local or regional lockdowns would be used if community spread occurs and a national lockdown would only be considered as a last resort. Local lockdowns might involve buildings, suburbs, or a city. "Our priority will be to control any cases with the least intrusive measures and over the smallest area we can," Ardern said.

"No one wants to go back but the reality is our fight against the virus is not over and we must have a plan at the ready to protect our current position if it comes back." Since New Zealand stopped community spread and lifted its lockdown, life has returned largely to normal with schools, bars, and restaurants all open and with packed stadiums at sports events.