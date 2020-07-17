Left Menu
Development News Edition

End of the jumbo: British Airways retires 747 fleet early on coronavirus woes

British Airways, the world's largest operator of Boeing 747s, will retire its entire jumbo jet fleet with immediate effect after the novel coronavirus pandemic sent air travel into freefall.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-07-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 12:06 IST
End of the jumbo: British Airways retires 747 fleet early on coronavirus woes
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

British Airways, the world's largest operator of Boeing 747s, will retire its entire jumbo jet fleet with immediate effect after the novel coronavirus pandemic sent air travel into freefall. For over 50-years, Boeing's "Queen of the Skies" has been the world's most easily recognized jetliner with its humped fuselage and four engines, but its days had already been numbered before the pandemic struck earlier this year.

BA had been planning to retire the aircraft in 2024 but with passenger numbers decimated this year and forecasts that it will be years before they recover, the airline said it was unlikely its 747s would ever operate commercially for it again. "It is with great sadness that we can confirm we are proposing to retire our entire 747 fleets with immediate effect," BA said in a statement on Thursday.

The 747 planes democratized global air travel in the 1970s but fell behind modern twin-engine aircraft and now trails newer planes in fuel efficiency, making it expensive to run. "While the aircraft will always have a special place in our heart, as we head into the future we will be operating more flights on modern, fuel-efficient aircraft such as our new A350s and 787s," BA added.

The chief executive of British Airways has said the company, which is owned by IAG, faces a battle for survival because of the pandemic, which has meant travel restrictions have been in place across the globe for most of this year. BA has said it needs to cut up to 12,000 jobs, or about 28% of its workforce, to prepare for the smaller travel market expected over the coming years.

The Sun reported last month that BA had reached an agreement with its pilots to sack 350 and another 300 in 'pool' for rehiring when needed. The majority of pilots being 'pooled' were expected to be the jumbo jet first officers. U.S.-based Boeing and its suppliers signaled the end of the plane when they set the final number of parts it would need for the 747 jumbo jet program at least a year ago.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopian maids 'dumped' in the streets in Lebanon as COVID hits

Ethiopian mother Alemtsehay Nasir went to Lebanon dreaming that her maids job would let her earn money to make a better life for her young son. But she was fired when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and her employers dumped her on the streets. Th...

Raheja Developers Adjudged 'Best Iconic Brand in India for Real Estate' by Economic Times

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir At a virtual press conference and felicitation ceremony organized by The Economic Times, Raheja Developers was adjudged as the winner of Best Iconic Brand in India for Real Estate. The award was jointly org...

Czech PM Babis says EU recovery fund should favour countries worst hit

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday that allocations from the EUs proposed recovery fund should be based on the downturn in countries growth due to the coronavirus crisis and not on the basis of their past economic performance....

Gaana ties up with podcast hosting major Libsyn

Music streaming app Gaana on Friday said it has partnered with global podcast hosting major, Liberated Syndication for content sharing. Under the partnership, Indian podcast lovers would have seamless access to Libsyns content library that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020