Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea approves human trials of Celltrion's COVID-19 antibody drug

South Korea on Friday approved an early stage clinical trial of Celltrion Inc's experimental COVID-19 treatment drug, making it the country's first such antibody drug to be tested on humans. Drugmakers worldwide are scrambling to develop vaccines and treatments for the flu-like illness caused by the novel coronavirus that has infected nearly 14 million people and killed more than 580,000​ globally.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:32 IST
South Korea approves human trials of Celltrion's COVID-19 antibody drug

South Korea on Friday approved an early stage clinical trial of Celltrion Inc's experimental COVID-19 treatment drug, making it the country's first such antibody drug to be tested on humans.

Drugmakers worldwide are scrambling to develop vaccines and treatments for the flu-like illness caused by the novel coronavirus that has infected nearly 14 million people and killed more than 580,000​ globally. Celltrion's antibody treatment is directed against the surface of the virus and designed to block it from locking on to human cells.

The company plans to enrol 32 healthy volunteers in collaboration with a local hospital for Phase I study of the drug, which demonstrated an up to 100-fold reduction in viral load in animal tests. Celltrion said overseas human trials of its treatment will begin soon across Europe, including the UK, which will be followed by global second and third trials in patients with mild and moderate symptoms.

It anticipates primary results from these studies by the end of this year and aims to commercialize the drug by early 2021, it said. "Our human trials are conducted globally, so we will be able to export for sure, but will offer it to patients abroad only after securing domestic supplies for South Korea," Kee Woo-sung, its chief executive officer, told Reuters.

Its antibody treatment was developed after it was identified from a blood sample taken from one of the first South Korean patients who recovered from COVID-19 in February. He said drugmakers should make prices for their COVID-19 treatments affordable to help end the pandemic, adding prices of its drug will be cheaper than that of Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir.

In June, Gilead priced its COVID-19 treatment remdesivir at $2,340 per patient for developed nations. Other companies developing potential COVID-19 treatments include Eli Lilly and Co, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and AbbVie.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

End of the jumbo: British Airways retires 747 early due to coronavirus crisis

British Airways, the worlds largest operator of Boeing 747s, will retire its entire jumbo jet fleet with immediate effect after the COVID-19 pandemic sent air travel into freefall. For over 50 years, Boeings Queen of the Skies has been the ...

Netanyahu ally wants West Bank 'cultivation' now, not annexation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus top coalition partner wants Israel to shelve planned West Bank annexations and instead focus on improving conditions for Jewish settlers and Palestinians in the occupied territory, two cabinet ministers sa...

COVID-19: Lockdown in India may have saved 630 lives, USD 690 million, says study

The COVID-19 lockdown-led reduction in air pollution levels across five Indian cities in India, including Delhi and Mumbai, may have prevented about 630 premature deaths, and saved USD 690 million in health costs in the country, according t...

UK PM sets out COVID-19 lockdown roadmap with back to work message

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday set out his roadmap for further lifting of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions with a back to work message that will give employers more discretion to be able to have their employees travelling to o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020