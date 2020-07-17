Bank of England's Bailey sees some sectors recovering, others not

Bank of England's Bailey sees some sectors recovering, others notReuters | London | Updated: 17-07-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:54 IST
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday there were signs of activity returning "quite strongly" in Britain's housing market and in new car sales, but not in hospitality and entertainment.
Bailey, speaking in a webinar organized by the central bank, also said BoE did not know how much long-term damage would be done to the economy by the coronavirus crisis.
