Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Look to women to drive global economic recovery from pandemic - Melinda Gates

"They are going to be the engines of recovery, and we will build back faster and better," Gates told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "Otherwise it's going to be a very, very long and slow recovery in country after country around the world." Gates spoke following the publication this week of an opinion piece she wrote in Foreign Affairs magazine, in which she outlined policy proposals focused on women. She said it was vital for policymakers to ensure emergency cash aid schemes reach women who do not have a tax number or formal identity documents.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 19:06 IST
INTERVIEW-Look to women to drive global economic recovery from pandemic - Melinda Gates

By Ellen Wulfhorst NEW YORK, July 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Efforts to help the world economy recover from the coronavirus crisis must give a lead role to women, even as the pandemic deals an especially sharp blow to their jobs and finances, philanthropist Melinda Gates said.

Recovery policies and strategies that focus on women - and do not minimize or overlook them - will prove the most successful, the co-chair of The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said in an interview this week. "They are going to be the engines of recovery, and we will build back faster and better," Gates told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"Otherwise it's going to be a very, very long and slow recovery in country after country around the world." Gates spoke following the publication this week of an opinion piece she wrote in Foreign Affairs magazine, in which she outlined policy proposals focused on women.

She said it was vital for policymakers to ensure emergency cash aid schemes reach women who do not have a tax number or formal identity documents. Stimulus programs must be designed to include the smallest businesses, which are often run by women, she wrote.

"You've got to get the money in the hands of the women... because of the sensible decisions they make," said Gates, who co-chairs the foundation with her husband, billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. In the United States, women have lost more jobs than men in the pandemic, accounting for more than half the jobs lost since February, according to a labor data analysis by the National Women's Law Center, a U.S. women's rights non-profit.

Some 60% of job gains in June went to women, who neverthessless showed an unemployment rate of 11.2% compared with 10.2% among men, it said. Women have also been putting in more time on unpaid labor at home with extra housework, child care, home schooling and caring for elderly family members.

Recent research by the Boston Consulting Group found women with children now spend an average of 65 hours a week on unpaid chores, nearly a third more than fathers. "Woman are shouldering the burden of COVID-19 more than anyone else, and they are the ones who can help us get out of this situation as we build back," Gates said.

"It's the women who will help us with the recovery economically, if we do the right things." She noted that countries such as Germany and New Zealand that have fared well in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus have women leaders.

"They just have a different lens, an aperture of society," she said. "Women have had to wear so many hats for so long and juggle so much that they know what everyone's up against in society."

The Gates Foundation has recently been involved in efforts to ensure the fair allocation of potential COVID-19 vaccine availability to developing countries in the face of unprecedented demand. It also has been working on addressing inequity in global health care and treatment of infectious diseases.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt prepared to provide effective treatment for COVID-19 patients; teachers in medical colleges to get UGC payscale

Amid rising coronavirus cases, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said the state government is prepared to provide effective treatment to COVID-19 patients, even as he announced a slew of measures, including procuring large quanti...

Odisha man flaunts Rs 3.5-lakh gold face mask

At a time when face masks have become an inseparable part of life to protect oneself from contracting the coronavirus, a 55-year-old businessman in Odisha has procured one which is made of gold and cost him Rs 3.5 lakh. He got inspiration f...

Suspect arrested in murder of founder of Gokada ride-sharing app, New York Times reports

The personal assistant to Fahim Saleh, who founded the Nigerian ride-sharing app Gokada, was arrested on Friday in the murder of the 33-year-old tech entrepreneur in his Manhattan apartment, the New York Times reported, citing two officials...

Arise Sir Tom Moore: Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old fundraising captain

Queen Elizabeth II knighted Captain Tom Moore on Friday, recognising the 100-year-old for lifting the spirits of the nation during the gloom of the novel coronavirus outbreak by raising over 40 million for health workers. The World War Two ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020