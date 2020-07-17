Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-When England plans to further ease lockdown measures

Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out on Friday a timetable for the further easing of lockdown measures in England, including plans for the return of audiences to sports stadia and the resumption of conferences. FROM AUGUST Leisure venues, including bowling alleys, skating rinks and casinos, will reopen from Aug. 1 and wedding receptions will be allowed for up to 30 people.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 20:14 IST
FACTBOX-When England plans to further ease lockdown measures

Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out on Friday a timetable for the further easing of lockdown measures in England, including plans for the return of audiences to sports stadia and the resumption of conferences.

FROM AUGUST Leisure venues, including bowling alleys, skating rinks and casinos, will reopen from Aug. 1 and wedding receptions will be allowed for up to 30 people. Nightclubs will remain closed.

Indoor performances to a live audience will also restart, subject to the success of pilots. The government will also carry out pilots, beginning later this month, in different capacity venues, including sports stadia and business conferences.

The British government will stop telling people to work from home and give more discretion to employers to decide whether it's safe for staff to return to their workplaces. Close contact services, such as facials and eyebrow threading, will be allowed to resume.

FROM SEPTEMBER Schools, nurseries, and colleges will be open to children and young people on a full-time basis.

FROM OCTOBER If prevalence remains around or below current levels into the autumn, the government will allow audiences to return to stadia, and conferences and other business events will restart.

RETURN TO NORMALITY? If prevalence falls very significantly, the government will review the necessity for outstanding lockdown measures and allow a more significant return to normality, according to the published easing plan.

This would start with removing the need to distance people, while retaining limited mitigations, such as face coverings and plastic screens in shops. "It is my strong and sincere hope that we will be able to review the outstanding restrictions and allow a more significant return to normality from November at the earliest – possibly in time for Christmas," Johnson said at a news conference on Friday. (Compiled by Costas Pitas and William James; Editing by Alistair Smout and Barbara Lewis)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. sanctions four China-based individuals, firm over fentanyl

The United States on Friday announced sanctions against four China-based individuals and one company run by alleged Chinese drug kingpin Fujing Zheng for links to trafficking in fentanyl. The U.S. Treasury Department named the individuals a...

2 brothers held for blackmarketing anti-viral drugs

Hyderabad, July 17 PTI Two brothers were on Friday arrested here for alleged illegal procurement and sale of emergency drugs used for COVID-19 patients at higher prices, police said. The two, in their mid-30s and running pharmacy shops, wer...

U.S. urged to include Black, Latino communities in COVID-19 vaccine trials

A group of physicians and scientists are urging the U.S. government to include Black, Latino and indigenous Americans in the design and implementation of COVID-19 vaccine trials in hopes of building trust among these at-risk populations.Wit...

UN blacklists Pakistan Taliban terror group’s leader

The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan terror groups leader Noor Wali Mehsud has been designated as a global terrorist by the UN for participating in the financing, planning and perpetrating acts on behalf of and in support of entities associated wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020