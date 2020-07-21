Left Menu
Wave of coronavirus study results raise hope for vaccines Early data from trials of three potential coronavirus vaccines released on Monday, including a closely-watched candidate from Oxford University, increased confidence that a vaccine can train the immune system to recognize and fight COVID-19 without serious side effects.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 02:29 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. U.S. companies fear workplace coronavirus precautions do not address airborne risk

U.S. companies are raising new questions about how they can make workplaces safe after the world’s top public health agency acknowledged the risk that tiny airborne droplets of the novel coronavirus may contribute to its spread, industry healthcare consultants said. About two weeks ago, the World Health Organization called for more scientific study into airborne transmission of COVID-19. The move raised awareness of an issue excluded from U.S. government back-to-work guidelines, adding to the challenge of keeping people safe in offices, stores and work sites, these consultants said. Multiple vaccine candidates show early promise; inhaled interferon helps severe COVID-19 patients

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Early tests of COVID-19 vaccines yield promising results U.S. CDC reports 3,761,362 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 3,761,362 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 63,201 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 498 to 140,157. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on July 19 compared to a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2ZFRrAy) Exclusive: India seeks new preferential treatment from U.S. on drugs, other goods - sources

India is seeking concessions for generic drugs it exports to the United States in return for opening its dairy markets and slashing tariffs on farm goods as the two sides seek to shore up a new trade deal, three sources said. India accounts for 40% of U.S. generic drug imports, including the anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine, touted by U.S. President Donald Trump in the fight against the coronavirus. As pandemic flares, Chicago bans indoor bars and facials; Florida cases soar

Early data from trials of three potential coronavirus vaccines released on Monday, including a closely-watched candidate from Oxford University, increased confidence that a vaccine can train the immune system to recognize and fight COVID-19 without serious side effects. Whether any of these efforts will result in a safe and effective vaccine capable of protecting billions of people and ending the global pandemic is still far from clear. All will require much larger studies to prove they can prevent infection with the virus. Pfizer-BioNTech potential coronavirus vaccine shows promise in second early trial

German biotech BioNTech and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc on Monday said data from an early-stage trial of their experimental coronavirus vaccine showed that it prompted an immune response and was well-tolerated, similar to results seen in prior early test. In the study conducted in Germany on 60 healthy volunteers, the vaccine induced virus-neutralizing antibodies in those given two doses, in-line with previous results from an early-stage U.S. trial. Israel in talks with AstraZeneca for potential COVID-19 vaccine, YNET reports

Israel is in advanced negotiations with AstraZeneca for the future purchase of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, Israel's YNET news website reported on Monday. A Health Ministry spokesman said the ministry "does not disclose contacts being held in this sensitive matter." Over a million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine possible by September - researcher

Early estimates of the production a million doses of the University of Oxford's experimental COVID-19 vaccine by September could be an underestimate depending on how quickly late-stage trials can be completed, a researcher said on Monday. "There might be a million doses manufactured by September: that now seems like a remarkable underestimate, given the scale of what's going on," Adrian Hill of University of Oxford said, referring to the manufacturing capability of partner AstraZeneca. Florida reports over 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 for sixth day in a row

Florida reported 10,347 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the sixth day in a row the state has announced over 10,000 new infections. Florida reported 92 new deaths on Monday, bringing the state's death toll to 5,183.

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

NFL agrees to daily coronavirus testing

NFL players will undergo daily COVID-19 tests for at least the first two weeks of training camp after the union and the league reached an agreement on the matter Monday. The NFL Players Association demanded the protocol as part of a push fo...

NBA reports zero positive tests in last week

None of the 346 players tested for COVID-19 at the NBA campus in Florida returned positive tests over the past seven days, the league and union announced Monday. That is a good sign that the bubble environment is working as the NBA prepares...

Israel approves cellphone tracking of COVID-19 carriers for rest of year

Israels parliament voted on Monday to allow the countrys domestic intelligence agency to track the cellphones of coronavirus carriers for the rest of the year amid a resurgence in new cases. The Shin Bets surveillance technology has been us...

UK music magazine Q to close after 34 years, hurt by coronavirus pandemic

British music magazine Q is folding after 34 years in business as the coronavirus epidemic accelerated a downturn in the media sector, forcing the publication to cease operations. The monthly magazines editor, Ted Kessler, announced its clo...
