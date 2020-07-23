Left Menu
Noida's COVID-19 tally now 4,466; record 399 patients discharged in Ghaziabad in one day

So far, 4,466 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while its number of active cases came down to 910 from 962 on Wednesday, the data showed. Ghaziabad's death toll stands at 64 while that of Gautam Buddh Nagar was 40, with a mortality rate of 1.48 per cent and 0.89 per cent, respectively, among coronavirus positive patients, according to official statistics.

PTI | Ghaziabad/Noida | Updated: 23-07-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 23:11 IST
A record 399 COVID-19 patients were discharged after treatment in a day in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, while its tally of cases reached 4,321 with 115 new infections on Thursday, official data showed. The number of active cases in Ghaziabad came down to 1,015 from 1,299 on Wednesday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 66 new cases while 120 patients got discharged during the same period. So far, 4,466 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while its number of active cases came down to 910 from 962 on Wednesday, the data showed.

Ghaziabad's death toll stands at 64 while that of Gautam Buddh Nagar was 40, with a mortality rate of 1.48 per cent and 0.89 per cent, respectively, among coronavirus positive patients, according to official statistics. So far, 3,242 COVID-19 patients have got discharged from hospitals in Ghaziabad and 3,516 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the data showed.

The recovery rate of patients in Ghaziabad on Thursday was 75.02 per cent and 78.72 per cent in Gautam Buddh Nagar, it added. Lucknow (3,196) currently has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases followed by Kanpur Nagar (1,484), Jhansi (1,075), Ghaziabad (1,015), Varanasi (1,012) and Gautam Buddh Nagar (910), according to the data. Uttar Pradesh, which has 75 districts, currently has 21,003 active cases, it added.

