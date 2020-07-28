Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airline Jet2.com to suspend all UK flights to Spain on Tuesday

"Following the latest government advice regarding travel to mainland Spain from the UK, we have taken the decision to suspend our flights and holidays programme to Costa de Almeria, Alicante, Malaga and Murcia from 28th July up to and including 16th August," the airline said on Twitter. Jet2.com, owned by Dart Group, said it was also suspending flights from Britain to Faro, Portugal, until Aug. 16.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 04:13 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 04:13 IST
Airline Jet2.com to suspend all UK flights to Spain on Tuesday

Budget airline Jet2.com said on Monday it would be cancelling flights from Britain to 10 destinations in Spain on Tuesday, after earlier cancelling flights to four destinations.

Late on Monday, the airline said on Twitter it would be cancelling all flights to mainland Spain, the Balearic And Canary Islands, Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Majorca, Minorca and Ibiza on July 28. Flights scheduled back to the UK from those destinations will be operating, the airline said.

The cancellations to Spain came after the UK government said holidaymakers returning to Britain would need to quarantine for two weeks. "Following the latest government advice regarding travel to mainland Spain from the UK, we have taken the decision to suspend our flights and holidays programme to Costa de Almeria, Alicante, Malaga and Murcia from 28th July up to and including 16th August," the airline said on Twitter.

Jet2.com, owned by Dart Group, said it was also suspending flights from Britain to Faro, Portugal, until Aug. 16.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Somu Veerraju named as Andhra Pradesh BJP chief

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday appointed Somu Veerraju as president of the partys Andhra Pradesh unit.Party national general secretary Arun Singh issued the order in this regard. The appointment will be implemented wit...

Belgium's Antwerp province imposes curfew due to COVID-19

Brussels Belgium, July 28 SputnikANI Authorities of Belgiums northernmost Antwerp province have imposed a curfew from 1130 pm to 6 am and also ordered companies to return to remote work where possible, due to a sharp jump in the number of C...

Brazil's Bolsonaro removes mask in public after coronavirus recovery

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday took off his mask in public as he greeted supporters in Brasilia, days after saying he had recovered from the coronavirus, which he said had not had a serious impact on his health. The right-wing le...

Australia Black Lives Matter rally to go ahead despite court ban

Organisers vowed to press ahead with a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday in Australias largest city of Sydney, despite a court ruling it would be an unauthorised gathering in breach of coronavirus protection measures. The march, arrange...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020