Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawmakers probe White House pressure over schools reopening amid coronavirus

Public comments from Republican President Donald Trump and members of his administration made clear that reopening schools was a priority and interfered in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) messages to the public, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Andy Levin said in a letter. "The challenging decision of whether and how to reopen schools safely for in-person instruction should be based on the best available public health information and guidance, without regard to politics," they wrote.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2020 03:51 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 03:51 IST
Lawmakers probe White House pressure over schools reopening amid coronavirus

Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday asked the U.S. education secretary and head of a top government health agency for their correspondence with the White House to determine if political pressure influenced new federal recommendations on whether schools should reopen in the fall. Public comments from Republican President Donald Trump and members of his administration made clear that reopening schools was a priority and interfered in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) messages to the public, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Andy Levin said in a letter.

"The challenging decision of whether and how to reopen schools safely for in-person instruction should be based on the best available public health information and guidance, without regard to politics," they wrote. Trump, who is running for re-election in November, has made plain his desire to see schools reopen in the fall so that parents can get back to work and help the U.S. economy bounce back after a shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

After Trump this month criticized the CDC guidelines on when and how school districts should reopen as too tough, impractical and expensive, Vice President Mike Pence promised new guidelines. Last week, CDC Director Robert Redfield issued a statement that strongly supported schools reopening in the fall. The CDC also issued new documents and procedures to supplement the original guidelines, aimed at helping administrators and parents "facilitate" the full reopening of schools. The original guidelines stand, Redfield said, but the new documents provide more details and options for schools.

School decisions in the United States are made at a local level and federal health guidelines are recommendations, not requirements. Repeated attempts by Trump and his administration "to insert politics into public health decision making have created confusion, undermined trust, and needlessly polarized this critical issue," wrote Warren and Levin.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Prince William joins footballer's podcast as part of mental health campaign

Britains Prince William has taken part in a popular BBC podcast with former England footballer Peter Crouch to raise awareness about mental health issues, his Kensington Palace office said. William, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth and secon...

Trump on Fauci's high approval ratings: 'Nobody likes me'

President Donald Trump groused on Tuesday about medical expert Anthony Faucis high approval ratings and joked that nobody likes me as he struggles to improve his standing with voters for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. It can only...

U.S. Republicans worry China might use TikTok to meddle in election

A group of top Republican U.S. Senators on Tuesday ramped up pressure on TikTok, asking the Trump administration to assess the threat that the popular Chinese-owned video sharing app might meddle in U.S. elections.In a letter dated Tuesday,...

Thunder C Noel out after missing COVID-19 test

Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel sat out Tuesdays scrimmage against the Portland Trail Blazers because he missed a scheduled COVID-19 test, coach Billy Donovan told reporters. NBA guidelines call for a one-day quarantine if a playe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020