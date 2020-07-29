First COVID19 death reported in Manipur

Left Menu
The first death due to COVID-19 was reported from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here on Wednesday as a 56-year-old man succumbed to the infection on Wednesday, according to an official.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 29-07-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 13:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The first death due to COVID-19 was reported from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here on Wednesday as a 56-year-old man succumbed to the infection on Wednesday, according to an official. Ch Arunkumar Singh, Superintendent of RIMS said that patient who was tested positive on July 26 had already had multiple sessions of dialysis. He had been hospitalised from May 22 with serious kidney problem and hypertension.

The resident of Khongjom Sapam village in Thoubal died in hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, the official said. The deceased was found COVID positive on Sunday during a routine check of health care workers and patients, for the same.

The cause of death was determined to be a severe degree of kidney failure, and the other conditions that were plaguing the patient. "The presence of COVID19 exacerbated their condition leading to a catalysed death," Singh said. Imphal West reported the highest number of cases with 58 cases, followed by 14 cases from Thoubal, five cases from Kaching, and three from Tamenglong.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Manipur has been reported at 2 317 till Tuesday including 705 active cases and 1,612 recoveries, accordign to data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. No COVID19 related deaths had been reported from Manipur so far, till now. (ANI)

