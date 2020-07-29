Left Menu
Jaishankar holds talks with Gambian counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara on expanding development partnership and India's responsiveness to Gambia's priorities. Jaishankar also said that India's medical supplies have been well received in Banjul, the capital of Gambia. "Very pleased to speak to FM Mamadou Tangara of The Gambia.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 17:11 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara on expanding development partnership and India's responsiveness to Gambia's priorities. Jaishankar also said that India's medical supplies have been well received in Banjul, the capital of Gambia.

"Very pleased to speak to FM Mamadou Tangara of The Gambia. Appreciated his good wishes on our UNSC membership. Assured that India will advance the cause of multilateralism," he tweeted. "Discussed our expanding development partnership and underlined India's responsiveness to Gambia's priorities. Glad to learn that India's medical supplies have been so well received in Banjul," Jaishankar said in another tweet.  PTI UZM KJ KJ

