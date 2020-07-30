Left Menu
UK worried about second wave in Europe, won't hesitate to act on quarantine

And we are absolutely determined to do everything that we can to keep this country safe," he said. Hancock said the authorities were working on possible ways to shorten the quarantine period for people coming from Spain but no change was imminent.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-07-2020 12:39 IST
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday he was worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and that the government would not hesitate to act to bring back quarantine measures if necessary to keep Britain safe. Britain last week re-imposed a 14-day quarantine period on people arriving from Spain. Some other European countries which are currently exempt from the British quarantine measures have seen infections rise, Hancock said, without naming them.

"I am worried about a second wave. I think you can see a second wave starting to roll across Europe, and we've got to do everything we can to prevent it from reaching these shores, and to tackle it," Hancock said during an interview on Sky News. "We have significant concerns about the second wave that is coming across Europe. And it's not just Spain ... but there are other countries too where the number of cases is rising. And we are absolutely determined to do everything that we can to keep this country safe," he said.

Hancock said the authorities were working on possible ways to shorten the quarantine period for people coming from Spain but no change was imminent. "We are working on whether by testing people during that quarantine it is safe to then be able to release them earlier ... But we are not imminently making an announcement on it," he said in a BBC television interview.

"That work is not concluded. Until it is absolutely safe to make that sort of change then we won't do so ... We won't be making changes on that in the next few days." (Writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Costas Pitas/Guy Faulconbridge)

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Hero Electric partners with Autovert Tech for subscription-based financing plans

Hero Electric on Thursday said it has partnered with fintech start-up Autovert Technologies for subscription-based financing plans for its electric two-wheelers. Under the partnership, Hero Electric customers can avail of all-inclusive subs...

HDFC Ltd consolidated income rises to Rs 29,959 cr in Q1 from Rs 23,240 cr a year ago: Filing.

HDFC Ltd consolidated income rises to Rs 29,959 cr in Q1 from Rs 23,240 cr a year ago Filing....

UK worried about second wave in Europe, more quarantine measures possible

The British authorities are worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and will not hesitate to bring back more quarantine measures, possibly within the next few days, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday.Brit...

TIMELINE-The rise and fall of Wirecard

German payments firm Wirecard collapsed in June after its auditor EY refused to sign off on the 2019 accounts, following months of investigation into missing 1.9 billion euros from its books, and forcing out Chief Executive Markus Braun. Th...
