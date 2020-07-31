Left Menu
Development News Edition

Funerals, protests continue to be breeding ground for spread of COVID: Gauteng Premier

Speaking during the Gauteng Provincial Command Council update on Friday, the Premier said he was particularly worried about public gatherings.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gauteng | Updated: 31-07-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 18:58 IST
Funerals, protests continue to be breeding ground for spread of COVID: Gauteng Premier
Makhura said the province has 400 ward-based teams out of 500, which consist of health workers, who are driving awareness campaigns. Image Credit: Twitter(@GautengProvince)

Funerals and protests continue to be a breeding ground for the spread of Coronavirus in Gauteng, says Premier David Makhura.

Speaking during the Gauteng Provincial Command Council update on Friday, the Premier said he was particularly worried about public gatherings.

Gauteng, which is the country's epicentre in terms of the number of infections, has 171 574 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak, even though the number of recoveries is also high.

Soweto is now the Gauteng's hotspot and has overtaken the Inner City and Mayfair, followed by the Alexandra and Wynberg area.

"If you have a funeral at a hotspot, more people are likely to be infected," said the Premier, noting that some residents continue to gather socially and host parties, which is prohibited by the regulations.

The Premier cited a time when infections in Soshanguve, Mabopane and Ga-Rankuwa were shooting up. "We traced it from one funeral [and another]… where over 1 000 people attended the funeral on 17 July (sic)."

Makhura said he was also concerned about public transport, which poses a threat ever since the economy opened.

While the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks of July have been decreasing, it is too early to celebrate, Makhura said.

In Ekurhuleni, which is home to Tembisa, and Diepsloot in Johannesburg, the rate of infections has been dropping.

"We're still in the midst of the storm. We still need to take the necessary precautions," the Premier said, urging citizens to take personal responsibility for their safety.

Makhura said the province has 400 ward-based teams out of 500, which consist of health workers, who are driving awareness campaigns.

Not out of the woods

Dr Mary Kawonga, who is leading the provincial COVID-19 advisory committee, said Gauteng has not reached the peak of infections.

"There's ongoing transmission of this infection in the population," Kawonga said, adding that there were still transmissions occurring in areas outside the hotspots.

Kawonga stressed the need to keep medically vulnerable people safe from infection.

She stressed the importance of adopting non-pharmaceutical measures to curb the spread.

"Social distancing is our first point of call. There are situations where we can't socially distance as well as we'd like to, such as getting into a taxi to get home," she said, urging people to use masks in public.

Kawonga said people should play their role, as the government is doing its part. She appealed to those who are meant to be in isolation or quarantine to adhere to the rules.

"We've had reports of people still going out shopping, going out with friends and still visiting when they have COVID-19," she said, urging people not be lulled into a sense of false security when they start to feel better.

She urged people to avoid gatherings and adhere to the funeral and religious regulations, as the province identifies hotspots that are growing rapidly.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs RB Williams opting out due to mother's illness

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams said in an interview that he opted out of the 2020 NFL season because his mother was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. With everything thats going on, she was the only one there for me, he told S...

Sushant's death case: After Bihar, Maha govt files caveat in actress Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC

Maharashtra government on Friday filed a caveat in Supreme Court, seeking to be heard before any order is passed in actress Rhea Chakrabortys plea for transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai. Maharashtra governments moves comes a day aft...

Tata Metaliks posts Rs 12 cr loss for Jun quarter

Tata Metaliks Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Steel, on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 12.36 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of lower income. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.62 crore during the corresponding ...

Ukraine wants Belarus to extradite 28 people suspected of fighting in Donbass conflict

Ukraine will ask Belarus to extradite 28 people, including nine Ukrainian citizens, whom Kyiv suspects of participating in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, reported the Interfax Ukraine news agency on Friday citing Ukraines General Prosecut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020