White House blames Democrats for failure to renew federal jobless benefits

White House blames Democrats for failure to renew federal jobless benefitsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:37 IST
The White House on Friday sought to put the onus on Democrats in Congress for a failure to renew expiring federal jobless benefits, saying they had rejected four offers put forward by the Trump administration without countering.
"What we're seeing is politics as usual from Democrats on Capitol Hill," White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters. "The Democrats believe that they have all the cards on their side and they're willing to play those cards at the expense of those that are hurting."
