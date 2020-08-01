Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Pfizer and BioNTech agreed to supply 120 million doses of their experimental vaccine to Japan in the first half of 2021. ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Strong earnings from U.S. technology firms drove Wall Street higher but shares in Europe slid on Friday on doubts about the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, while the dollar rose but still posted its worst month in a decade. * South Africa's economy could contract 8.2% this year if a second wave hits, the OECD said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2020 03:22 IST
As scientists and drug companies race to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, public health officials and senior U.S. lawmakers sound alarms about the Trump administration's lack of planning for nationwide distribution.

The World Health Organization said there is no "zero risk" in easing travel restrictions. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments. EUROPE

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would postpone the next stage of lockdown easing for at least two weeks due to a pick-up in COVID-19 infection rates. * People in England will be required to wear face masks or other face coverings in cinemas, places of worship, museums and art galleries from Aug. 8, Johnson said.

* Germany will force people returning from three Spanish regions, including Catalonia - home to Barcelona - to go into quarantine or take a coronavirus test. AMERICAS

* U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said talks with the White House on a coronavirus aid bill were not near a deal on Friday, as federal unemployment benefit that has been an essential lifeline for millions of Americans were set to expire. * U.S. deaths rose by almost 25,000 in July and cases doubled in at least 18 states during the month, according to a Reuters tally, a blow to hopes of quickly reopening the economy.

* Mexico is poised to overtake Britain as the country with the third-highest coronavirus death toll as the pandemic reaches new milestones in Latin America and threatens to disrupt efforts to reopen the economy. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said elections for the city legislature will be postponed from Sept. 6 due to a spike in cases. * Vietnam recorded its first two deaths from COVID-19 on Friday after winning plaudits worldwide for one of the most successful national responses to the pandemic.

* The Philippines extended restrictions in Manila as infections hit records for the second straight day. * Tokyo could declare a state of emergency if the situation worsens, its governor warned,

* Australia's Victoria state recorded its second-highest day of new infections on Friday as its premier flagged the prospect of strict new steps. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South African small businesses fighting rejected coronavirus-related claims said insurers' relief offers are too little too late for many. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Merck & Co said on Friday it plans to advance an antiviral treatment for COVID-19 into large studies in the coming weeks. * Pfizer and BioNTech agreed to supply 120 million doses of their experimental vaccine to Japan in the first half of 2021.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Strong earnings from U.S. technology firms drove Wall Street higher but shares in Europe slid on Friday on doubts about the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, while the dollar rose but still posted its worst month in a decade.

* South Africa's economy could contract 8.2% this year if a second wave hits, the OECD said. * Taiwan's economy recorded its deepest contraction in nearly 11 years in the second quarter, as the pandemic dampened tourism.

* Portugal's gross domestic product shrank 14.1% in the second quarter of 2020, the biggest contraction ever. * Costa Rica's economy is expected to contract 5% by the end of this year, the country's central bank said, which would mark its steepest decline since 1982.

(Compiled by Sarah Morland and Shailesh Kuber; Editing by David Evans and Anil D'Silva)

