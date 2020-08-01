Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico coronavirus chief sidesteps calls to resign

López Obrador himself almost never wears one, and said Friday, “I will use a face mask when there is no more corruption,” a reference to his administration's anti-graft crusade, which he views as the country's main priority. Many governors have been stung by the federal government's four-colour “stoplight” scheme indicating whether a state is allowed to reopen businesses gradually.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 01-08-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 22:09 IST
Mexico coronavirus chief sidesteps calls to resign

The head of Mexico's efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic has sidestepped calls to resign after Mexico's death count rose to overtake the United Kingdom as the third-highest in the world. Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell said late Friday that “I express my respect” to the nine of Mexico's 32 state governors who called for his resignation, adding "I hope we can continue to work together.” Mexico reported 688 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Friday, raising its accumulated total to 46,688. The number of confirmed cases rose by a near-record 8,458, bringing Mexico's total cases so far to almost 425,000.

A letter calling for López-Gatell's “immediate” resignation bore the names of 10 state governors, all from opposition parties, was made public Friday, but later one of those governors said he had not approved the letter and distanced himself from it. The letter blamed the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for “an erratic handling of the epidemic and a lack of efficient response" that simultaneously boosted Mexico's death toll to the third-highest in the world while suffering an 18.9% drop in economic activity in the second quarter compared to the same period last year.

Mexico has imposed a very lax and partial lockdown of economic activity that has not stopped high levels of contagion, but has strangled the economy. Rather than testing or contact tracing, the government has focused on expanding hospital facilities. The federal government has given confusing and mixed messages about whether to wear face masks. López Obrador himself almost never wears one, and said Friday, “I will use a face mask when there is no more corruption,” a reference to his administration's anti-graft crusade, which he views as the country's main priority.

Many governors have been stung by the federal government's four-colour “stoplight” scheme indicating whether a state is allowed to reopen businesses gradually. Criteria like the rate of infection or hospital occupation levels are used to determine the colours, ranging from red for the shutdown of all but essential businesses, to green for near-normality. But many have disputed the way those criteria are determined..

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Crane collapse: Out of 11 dead, 4 were HSL staffers, 7 contract workers

Out of 11 people killed in Hindustan Shipyard Limited HSL in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, four were HSL employees and seven were contract workers. Ten people have been identified as R.Venkat Rao, Chaitanya, Ramu, PV Ratnam, P Naga Demudu, Sat...

Shipyard tragedy: Vizag witnesses second major industrial mishap in 3 months

drops word in first para Visakhapatnam, Aug 1 PTI The accident at Hindustan Shipyard Limited here on Saturday in which 11 people were killed after a crane collapsed is the second major industrial mishap here after the gas leak at LG P...

Bakr Eid a low-key affair in Odisha amid COVID-19 pandemic

Eid al-Adha was celebrated on a subdued note in Odisha on Saturday, with most of the devotees offering prayers from home in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. State Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted people on the oc...

Facebook puts global block on Brazil's Bolsonaro supporters

Facebook said on Saturday it has put a global block on certain accounts controlled by supporters of Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro implicated in a fake news inquiry, a day after it was fined for not complying with a Supreme Court judges o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020