White House: Democrats making 'mockery' of U.S. coronavirus relief talks

White House: Democrats making 'mockery' of U.S. coronavirus relief talksReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 23:00 IST
Democrats have rejected four offers from the White House in negotiations over another round of economic aid meant to blunt the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and are making a mockery of the talks, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday.
"It is Democrats ... that are making an absolute mockery of this process," McEnany said at a briefing. "We're still engaging with them, but this president has been clear: He is ready to act on this."
- READ MORE ON:
- Democrats
- Kayleigh McEnany
- White House
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
U.S. congressional Democrats, White House to meet on coronavirus aid
Top Democrats say U.S. Congress appears to be election interference target
Top Democrats say U.S. Congress appears to be election interference target
U.S. congressional Democrats, White House to meet on coronavirus aid
U.S. congressional Democrats, White House to meet on coronavirus aid