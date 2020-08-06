Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19, cancels plans to greet Trump in Cleveland

Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19, cancels plans to greet Trump in ClevelandReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-08-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 22:22 IST
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19 as part of a safety protocol to greet U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives in Cleveland to visit a Whirlpool washing machine factory.
A statement issued on DeWine's twitter feed said the governor, a Republican, has no symptoms at the present time and will return to the Ohio capital of Columbus to quarantine at home for the next 14 days. Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted also took the coronavirus test and tested negative, DeWine's statement said.
