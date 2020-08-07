UK's Sunak: BoE forecasts show improvement, but hardship lies ahead
British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday the Bank of England's new economic forecasts represented an improvement on the old ones, but he acknowledged that they show hardship lies ahead. On Thursday the BoE said the economy would not recover its pre-pandemic size until the end of 2021, slightly later than its previous estimate, but its short-term projections were less grim.Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 12:21 IST
British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday the Bank of England's new economic forecasts represented an improvement on the old ones, but he acknowledged that they show hardship lies ahead.
On Thursday the BoE said the economy would not recover its pre-pandemic size until the end of 2021, slightly later than its previous estimate, but its short-term projections were less grim. "It's an improvement from when they last did their forecast," Sunak told BBC News.
"But... they are right to say that hardship lies ahead." Sunak also said he was optimistic a lot of the emergency government-backed loans given to companies during the pandemic will be repaid, and that a trade deal with the European Union was still possible in September.
"On Brexit, as you will have heard recent reports, we remain confident that it's possible to get a deal in September," he told Sky News in another interview.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rishi Sunak
- Bank of England
- British
- BBC
- Brexit
- Sky News
- European Union
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
David Law takes first-round lead at British Masters
Progress we have seen in managing tension is welcome: British High Commissioner Sir Philip Barton on Sino-India border row.
Efforts to de-escalate tension are encouraging: British High Commissioner Sir Philip Barton on Sino-India border row.
We have concerns over human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in China's Xinjiang: British High Commissioner Sir Philip Barton.
Big digital leap in India’s BBC News audience impact