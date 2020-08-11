Philippines records 2,987 more coronavirus infections, 19 deaths

Philippines records 2,987 more coronavirus infections, 19 deathsReuters | Manila | Updated: 11-08-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 13:56 IST
The Philippines on Tuesday reported 2,987 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally of confirmed cases to 139,538, the highest in Southeast Asia. A health ministry bulletin also reported 19 more fatalities, bringing the country's death toll to 2,312.
Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said an intensified contact tracing to isolate positive cases was necessary to slow community transmission, as he dismissed the possibility of extending a two-week strict lockdown due to end on Aug. 18 in and around the capital Manila.
