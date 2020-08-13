Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus positive? Thousands in Germany left wondering

Bavarian Gov. Markus Soeder postponed his own vacation to the North Sea coast to deal with the holdup, which came as Germany reported its highest number of new virus cases since May 1. The state Health Ministry said there had been delays in releasing 44,000 test results to people who were checked on their way into Germany, primarily at highway rest stops, including 908 who had tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:50 IST
Coronavirus positive? Thousands in Germany left wondering

Tens of thousands of travellers who were tested for the coronavirus upon entering Germany in the last two weeks waited Thursday to learn whether they were infected as Bavaria state officials acknowledged that many recipients had yet to be notified, including hundreds with positive results. Bavarian Gov. Markus Soeder postponed his own vacation to the North Sea coast to deal with the holdup, which came as Germany reported its highest number of new virus cases since May 1.

The state Health Ministry said there had been delays in releasing 44,000 test results to people who were checked on their way into Germany, primarily at highway rest stops, including 908 who had tested positive for COVID-19. “The breakdown that occurred is very irritating and regrettable,” Soeder told reporters.

The governor said state Health Minister Melanie Huml offered her resignation, but that he did not accept it and Humi still had his confidence. “It was a failure in the implementation, but not in the strategy,” Soeder said.

Huml said that government employees and staff members from a private company had worked through the night on processing the results and were making calls to all the people who had tested positive. She could not say how many had been reached, nor where all the people with pending results lived, saying that many of those tested had provided cellphone numbers so their locations were unknown.

“This is an ongoing process,” she said. Bavaria has offered free voluntary tests at airports, as well as specific train stations and highway rest areas, and has carried out some 85,000 since the end of July, Huml said.

The interest was higher than expected, and the delays were almost exclusively at the rest areas and train stations where some 60,000 people were tested since July 30, officials said. Volunteer organisations initially ran the traveler testing program, and workers manually entered tested people's contact details into computer spreadsheets.

The Bavarian Red Cross, one of the groups involved, said they had been given one day to set up five test stations and the Health Ministry provided no software, so the groups had to rely on what they had. Managing Director Wolfgang Obermair said it was “regrettable” that his and other aid organisations were being painted in a negative light.

The stations are all now being taken over by private companies, which Obermair said had worked on streamlining the process in the past two weeks. Soeder, who has national political aspirations, has been widely criticised for the failure to ensure people were promptly informed of the test results.

“Anyone who constantly portrays himself as a crisis manager as governor and regularly pats himself on the back is also responsible for ensuring that everything works,” Annalena Baerbock, co-leader of the Greens, told German news agency dpa. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn defended Soeder, telling public broadcaster ZDF that the delay in communicating the results of 44,000 tests was “annoying, without a doubt” but that Bavaria was heading in the right direction.

“Basically, I'm very grateful that we are testing so extensively and that Bavaria also makes it possible to take tests at rest stops when entering the country by car,” Spahn said. “But then, of course, the results have to be transmitted.” Soeder noted that Bavaria was the only state offering the roadside tests and said the high number of infections detected underscored that the overall strategy of “test, test, test” was a good one.

“We were the pioneers, but naturally mistakes were made, and these mistakes are very regrettable," he said. Germany has widely been seen as a success story in managing to quickly slow the spread of the pandemic, from a peak of more than 6,000 new cases daily in late March and early April to the low hundreds.

The numbers have been rising recently, however, with the country's disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, reporting 1,445 new confirmed cases Thursday. The daily count of new cases in Germany has topped 1,000 several times recently. The German health minister said Wednesday that small and mid-sized outbreaks have occurred in almost all regions, largely driven by travellers returning from abroad, people partying and family gatherings.

As of Saturday, any travellers arriving anywhere in Germany from high-risk areas were required to take coronavirus tests. Karl Lauterbach, an epidemiologist and lawmaker for the center-left Social Democrats, said the new figures were worrying.

“The rising number of infections is clearly the start of a second wave,” Lauterbach told German broadcaster n-tv. He called for test procedures to be changed, saying local health authorities have reached their limits and the focus should be on so-called 'super-spreaders' who make up 10-20 per cent of those infected but are responsible for 80 per cent of transmissions.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Internet exchange De-Cix doubles India presence to 10 data centres

Internet exchange De-Cix on Thursday said it has doubled its point of presence PoP in India to 10 data centres to facilitate trade of bandwidth for various online applications and services. The expansion of De-Cix follows over a two-fold ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tick up, oil off, with eyes on U.S. stimulus

Stocks edged up on Thursday on lingering bets over a stalled U.S. economic relief deal, while trade war angst and the coronavirus pandemic held back the bulls. Tech shares powered higher on Wall Street while the euro edged up against the U....

Tata Steel posts consolidated net loss of Rs 4,648 cr in Q1

Domestic steel major Tata Steel on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,648.13 crore for the quarter ended June, mainly on account of reduced income. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 714.03 crore during th...

U.S. envoy: FBI to join Beirut blast probe, Lebanon needs to end "empty promises"

A top U.S. diplomat said on Thursday the FBI will join a probe of last weeks seismic Beirut explosion that killed at least 172 people, urging change to to make sure something like this never happens again.On a tour of a demolished Beirut ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020